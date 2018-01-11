Quantcast
today on i-D

    carrie brownstein is turning her memoir into a riot grrrl tv show

    'Search and Destroy' is a coming-of-age story set in the underground feminist punk scene.

    Hannah Ongley

    Jan 11 2018, 10:50pm

    Photography David Livingston via Getty Images

    Portlandia’s last-ever season is set to air next week. Boo! Luckily, Carrie Brownstein is making sure that life — or at least television — will not be devoid of her presence for long. According to Deadline, Brownstein is developing a new Hulu series loosely based on her deeply honest 2015 memoir Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl.

    The new series is called Search and Destroy, and is described as being “about a young woman, a band, and a community learning how to be unafraid of their own noise.” Given that Brownstein is both writing and directing the series, you can probably expect it to be one heck of a ride. Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl is defiant coming-of-age memoir that shuns every rock journal cliché around. It's both a deep-dive into the early feminist punk scene and a reckoning with the author's personal demons.

    2018 is set to be a busy year for Brownstein. Having made her directorial debut with a short film for Kenzo last year, the OG riot grrrl is currently directing her first feature film, Fairy Godmother: a dark comedy version of the classic Cinderella story. Brownstein has also subtly revealed in a Billboard interview that she’s back in the recording studio with longtime bandmates/BFFs Corin Tucker and Janet Weiss. That’s right — Sleater-Kinney has a new album on the way. If you're not fully clued up on Brownstein and the band's story, now is probably the perfect time to check out that book.

    Originate, don't imitate!

    Follow Us On Instagram
     