carrie brownstein is turning her memoir into a riot grrrl tv show

Photography David Livingston via Getty Images

Portlandia’s last-ever season is set to air next week. Boo! Luckily, Carrie Brownstein is making sure that life — or at least television — will not be devoid of her presence for long. According to Deadline, Brownstein is developing a new Hulu series loosely based on her deeply honest 2015 memoir Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl.

The new series is called Search and Destroy, and is described as being “about a young woman, a band, and a community learning how to be unafraid of their own noise.” Given that Brownstein is both writing and directing the series, you can probably expect it to be one heck of a ride. Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl is defiant coming-of-age memoir that shuns every rock journal cliché around. It's both a deep-dive into the early feminist punk scene and a reckoning with the author's personal demons.

2018 is set to be a busy year for Brownstein. Having made her directorial debut with a short film for Kenzo last year, the OG riot grrrl is currently directing her first feature film, Fairy Godmother: a dark comedy version of the classic Cinderella story. Brownstein has also subtly revealed in a Billboard interview that she’s back in the recording studio with longtime bandmates/BFFs Corin Tucker and Janet Weiss. That’s right — Sleater-Kinney has a new album on the way. If you're not fully clued up on Brownstein and the band's story, now is probably the perfect time to check out that book.