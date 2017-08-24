donatella versace airs her concerns over 'american crime story'

This story was originally published by i-D Australia.

Donatella Versace has voiced concerns to producer Ryan Murphy over her children's depiction in forthcoming series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

The second season of the American Crime Story anthology will retrace the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace and the investigation that followed. Speaking at a Television Critics Association event, Murphy assured audiences the series will closely follow historical events, promising a "moving" and "powerful" depiction of the legendary designer.

Murphy went on to say he's "been very respectful to his family," revealing that Donatella Versace reached out herself to discuss her fears over the inclusion of her two children, Allegra and Daniel, in the show. "I listened to that. As a father, I understood. I wasn't interested in going there, out of respect for her," Murphy said.

Donatella isn't the only one that's wary of the show. Gianni's partner of 15 years, Antonio D'Amico, has also criticized the series' depiction of their relationship. "There has been so much written and said about the murder, and thousands of suppositions, but not a trace of reality," D'Amico told The Guardian last month.

He took particular issue with a scene in which Ricky Martin, playing D'Amico, reaches out to touch the hand of Edgar Ramirez, who plays Gianni Versace. Ramirez pulls away, responding "Don't touch me! The paparazzi!" Such an exchange, D'Amico insists, simply never happened: the pair made a point of being open with their relationship. "We lived like a natural couple, there was never a problem...He never tried to hide who he was."

Weeks after the interview, Ricky Martin reached out to D'Amico to ease his concerns. Recounting their conversation, Martin says he promised D'Amico he would "make sure people fall in love with [his] relationship with Gianni."

Ryan Murphy says he understands that the Versace family might not accept all of his choices in American Crime Story, but he's confident it's a story well told. "I think that the Versaces will like some of what we do, and I think that some of it they will be uncomfortable about."

