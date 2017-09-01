proenza schouler might be launching a basics line

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez make smart decisions. When not creating flamenco-inflected power gowns and rebellious slashed knits as Proenza Schouler, the young NYC design champs don't go around stamping their name on things for no reason. Their MAC makeup collab was partly an opportunity to present in Paris, their Master & Dynamic headphones came in a limited run of 200, and it has taken them nearly three years to create their first fragrance. We don't have to spell out what's awesome about dedicating a babe-packed campaign film to Planned Parenthood. Speaking of films, they only make them with friends.

Basically, when Proenza Schouler does anything, it's worth paying attention to. So we're psyched to hear reports that McCollough and Hernandez have a little sister line in the works. According to WWD, the duo is launching White Label not as a lower-priced diffusion line but to complement their existing parent one. It will apparently be comprised mainly of basics like t-shirts and denim, while Proenza Schouler proper continues to dominate the runways at couture week in Paris. "Jack and I pour our blood, sweat and tears into [runway collections]," Hernandez said of that difficult decision when they announced it in January. "There are still super interesting people showing in New York, but there's a lot of things that we're not that interested in in New York."

It's sad to see the boys off the NYFW calendar, but exciting to see them making it big in Paris. And now we hopefully get to keep the t-shirts.

i-D has reached out to Proenza Schouler for confirmation of White Label, and will update this story if we hear back.