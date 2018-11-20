martin parr shoots the gucci cruise collection in cannes

Photography Martin Parr

World (The Price of Love) is a fleetingly gorgeous slice of late era New Order, taken from their 1993 album Republic. Its video was shot in the glitzy clubs and restaurants and hotels of Cannes.



Now it’s giving its name to a limited edition book being released by Gucci, also shot in Cannes, only this time it is Martin Parr turning his lens on the gilded luxuries of the French resort town.

The legendary Magnum photographer is, of course, a famous and incredibly talented chronicler of the quirky and charming surreality of seaside -- his images of New Brighton in the Wirral form one of the most iconic documents of British working-class leisure ever created. Cannes and Gucci provides an altogether more glam backdrop for the photographer’s instantly recognizable work.

The book comprises images of models in Gucci (obviously) as well more typical Parr-esque documentary photos: wrinkled sun worshippers captured in saturated colors, sweeping beach scenes. But the Baroque fashions of Alessandro Michele’s Gucci provide a perfect subject for Parr’s photographs, capturing the models among the palm trees, seafront vistas and hyperreal upper-class luxuries of Cannes.

World (The Price Of Love) is being released via IDEA Books on the 29 November in a limited edition of 1000 copies. Save the date and bookmark ideanow.online/store now.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.