daily horoscopes: december 20, 2018

It’s the last day of Sagittarius season, and the energy of today is encouraging.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for ideas on how to get prepped for the season of the sea-goat.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s the last day of your season, but there is still much to celebrate and savor. Look back on what the last few weeks has taught you and figure out how you want to incorporate this knowledge into your plans and persona going forward. This is just the beginning.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your season starts tomorrow, so today is somewhat of a preparation. Think about it like you’re about to go on stage. Create a clear vision for how you want people to receive you, and what that means for how you look, what you do, and what you say, now. Intention is everything.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Whatever you truly live for is what you should bring back onto the scene in full force, right now. Anything you gave up to pursue more “stable” or “sensible” pursuits should get a second chance. This can be a tough part of the year. The one thing guaranteed to help you through is passion and play.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

The tension between needing comfort and knowing you need to take a leap is real, right now. Know that comfort zones become uncomfortable and static quite fast, and that you are here, on this Earth, to push yourself. Once you’ve committed to the risk you can find new comfort, but for now, trust yourself and the universe and go for it.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You’re being asked to evolve in your thinking, to reset your mind to see a new story and follow a new path. Beware of getting caught up in the excitement and catapulting into fantasy land. The more grounded your vision, the easier it will be to switch gears. Surround yourself with the resources you need to truly invest in this new way of seeing yourself and the world for the long haul.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You’re realizing that coasting on the reward you reaped from the risk you took a while ago is starting to become monotonous, and you need something new to enliven your life. Don’t drag your feet on moving on this, Taurus. The faster you come up with a new plan and begin to act, the better you’ll feel.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Any stale dynamics in your relationships may feel intolerable, right now. Good. Hopefully this will push you to foster fresh, exciting ways of relating. Whatever you do, don’t run or act out of spite. You are equally responsible for where you’re at, and thus responsible for attempting to create something new instead of just fleeing to “find” it.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Be careful of asking questions you don’t want the answers to or obsessing over things you don’t want to happen, now. If you’re not ready, focus on something else. Otherwise, you’ll continue to feel stuck and get down on yourself about where you are. Turn your attention to joy, relaxation, and celebration until you’re ready to make true change and accept the consequences that come with it.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Even though it may feel like it, you don’t need anyone to say “go” if there is something you really want to do. In fact, if you wait for someone else’s approval, you may be waiting forever. You don’t have to live in limbo. Make a choice and try your best to fully embrace all of the unknowns that come with the commitment.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you’re feeling tired and/or uninspired, look to your everyday environment. See if there is a new kind of space you can create, a stale routine you can cast away, or an exciting, new daily or weekly task you can invite on to your list to make the mundane more lively. It’s the repetition of the small stuff that can really make or break your days.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s a good time to expose yourself to new ideas and put yourself in some kind of situation that challenges you. Hearing the same opinions from the same people and offering the same responses won’t provide anything it hasn’t already. Allow yourself to seek out different perspectives to help broaden the scope of your understanding and find new inspiration.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Abundance can be a tricky concept, as our definition of it has been fed to us instead of discovered or created on our own. Take some time, today, to explore the concept of abundance in a new way. The more creative you allow yourself to be with this process, the more opportunities you will find to generate and sustain a more abundant mindset and experiences in your own life.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.