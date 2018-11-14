daily horoscopes: november 14, 2018

It’s relatively calm, today, but it won’t last long.

Read the horoscopes for your Rising, Sun and Moon signs below to help you prepare yourself for what is to come.



Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s been a heavy time for you because there are things that need to be let go of in order to reach new heights. Have you been receptive to the changes? Or have you put walls up and been reluctant? Assess your willingness to move on and up now, so you understand your direction and intention with every move you make.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s hard to feel like you’re in limbo, but that’s just where you are, right now. Take advantage of this space by resting and letting yourself just live. There is always time to plan and get serious, but just focus on feeling good and surrendering control, today.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The spiritual is sometimes a hard place for you to access, but it is important that you try. There are things to be learned from these systems and ideas humans have created to understand the world, and themselves, that you can apply to many aspects of your life. Open yourself up to new ways of seeing the world so that you can have more tools at your disposal and feel more free.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

You always feel this pressure that if you don’t do it, it won’t get done. Try and test that theory, just for today. Let go of the need to delegate or control and see what happens. When you let other people step up to the plate, you’ll realize the constant burden you carry is one you put on yourself, and maybe you’ll be able to lift it, even just for a moment.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

What does it mean to be present while you rest? To not distract yourself, but to be accountable to the moment and choose where to direct your energy intentionally? It would really serve you to explore this, today. To truly regenerate and allow yourself to sink in to the here and now to find peace, instead of search for it somewhere else.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

There’s no way that anyone could take your power from you. Remember that. Use that as a reason to relax and open up to the people and the world around you a little bit more. Know that you are protected and let the freedom that comes with that knowledge move you forward with pride.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

The pressure has been on, but now you’ve got a little bit of time to regain some perspective. Be strategic about the influences you let in, now. Including TV, music, friend’s opinions or energies, and the messages of people who have their own agendas. You need a clear mind to make clear choices.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It’s not often that you get a little bit of time to rest and reflect for a moment. Take advantage of this time through writing or other means. Process all that you’ve been through so that you can understand the breadth of your stamina and power when it’s time to tap into it again, soon.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Your intuition can be used as a sharp tool of discernment, as long as you don’t let fear disrupt its process. Try to distract your mind by moving your body whenever fear starts to run amuck so that this time is as productive and cleansing for you as possible.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You need to get clear about who is running the show, here. You, or the people you want to impress? People’s opinions are transient and people don’t even often know what they want or like, so pleasing them is a moving target. Get clear about what pleases you and makes you feel best about yourself and stick to that.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s a good day to have a good day. Let the life you have created around you inspire you to continue to feed the parts you love and continue to shift and tweak what’s not quite right. You’ll get there. Just trust yourself and stay focused on what matters to you, buck the rest.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

There’s not a lot standing in you way, Libra. If you’re feeling stuck, try to be as self-aware as possible about your part in it, as that’s what will get you moving again. You’re a strategic genius. Use these skills to their full potential to help you pull yourself through the fog and onto the smooth road that awaits you on the other side.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.