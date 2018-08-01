zendaya teases new hbo series 'euphoria'

Image via Twitter

Zendaya today shared the first glimpse of her new project across social media, which she says is coming soon to HBO. She’ll star in Euphoria a teen drama that follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. A pilot for Euphoria was announced back in June, but the show’s now been picked up for a full series.

Curiously Zendaya tagged Drake in the caption for her posts along with HBO and A24 (who are producing the show). As it turns out Drizzy himself is working on the project and will serve as one of the show’s executive producers. No word yet on whether the Degrassi: The Next Generation actor will use the opportunity to pivot back in front of the camera.



Euphoria is based on an Israeli series that ran for a 10 episode series back in 2012. According to its IMDB profile, "Euphoria portrays a sexy, troubling, and bold profile of the teens of the nineties, within a raging drama going on behind teenagers' closed doors." So far we don’t know whether the HBO update will also be set in the 90s, but A24 is producing the series and we know how fond they are of the period.

This article originally appeared on i-D AU.