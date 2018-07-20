nyc collective 88rising's 'head in the clouds' sounds like summer

You guys, NYC-based label, collective and purveyors of great Asian music 88rising just released their long-awaited crew LP, Head In The Clouds. The record spans 17 collaborative tracks from 88 brothers and sisters Rich Brian, August 08, Joji, NIKI, Higher Brothers and Keith Ape -- plus guest features from friends like Famous Dex, Playboi Carti and Yung Bans. Joji’s chill title track opens today’s BEST NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST, swiftly followed by the Y2K-produced cute trap tune Red Rubies ft. Rich Brian, Yung Bans, Higher Brothers, Yung Pinch and Don Krez. Not enough for you? 88rising are gearing up for their very own festival in the Los Angeles State Historic Park this September, before heading off on a month long US tour. Fun!

Next up comes Accusations, a sad and passionate relationship fall-out song from the best thing to come out of Kanye’s ye — 070 Shake. It follows her Glitter EP that dropped back in March and is well worth a listen. Beautiful Devotion by London dream team Tirzah, Mica Levi and Coby Sey is a sweet, sweet love song atop minimal production kicked off by 10 brilliant seconds of intermittent metal. It also happens to be the title track of their forthcoming album.

There’s also a very Death Cab new tune from Death Cab called I Dreamt We Spoke Again, Come Together from The Internet’s new record Hive Mind, young south London artist Jude Woodhead’s moving For the Birds, and an anthemic single from Tokyo rockers Hitsujibungaku. Bizarrely, Alt-J, Danny Brown and The Alchemist have joined forces to conjure up Deadcrush, a warped remix that trudges on and on in a good way.

Also trudging on and on in a good way is today’s playlist, which rounds off nicely with new music from Drenge, Billie Eilish, Jlin, Waxahatchee, Popcaan, Ebenezer and more. Enjoy!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.