andré 3000 joins robert pattinson and mia goth in an eerie new sci-fi film

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

André 3000 has joined the cast of Claire Denis's first English-language film, a dark science-fiction work set aboard a single spacecraft. He'll join Robbert Pattinson and Mia Goth, who have been attached to the project, High Life, since September of last year.

Other new additions to the cast, include Oscar-winner Juliette Binoche, Clouds of Sils Maria's Lars Eidinger, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets's Claire Tran, Variety reports. Both Binoche and Tran worked with Denis on this year's Let the Sun Shine In, which debuted at Cannes.

The 71-year-old filmmaker is regarded as a brilliant auteur, celebrated by movie buffs for her honest, and sometime grizzly work across all types of genres.

The premise of High Life is certainly terrifying. The synopsis reads: "Monte and his infant daughter Willow live together aboard a spacecraft, in complete isolation...Monte fathered the girl against his will...They were members of a crew of prisoners: space convicts, death row inmates. Guinea pigs sent on a mission to the black hole closest to Earth. Now only Monte and Willow remain."

"Through his daughter, for the first time, he experiences the birth of an all-powerful love. Willow grows, becoming a young girl, then a young woman. Together, alone, father and daughter approach their destination — the black hole in which all time and space cease to exist." Dark, in every sense of the word.

As Variety reports, visual artist Olafur Eliasson will design the black hole, with astrophysicist Aurélien Barrau and the European Space Agency offering their scientific expertise to the film. Filming will take place in Germany.

The as-yet undisclosed starring role will be André 3000's first since 2013's Jimi: All Is By My Side. The artist was lauded for his portrayal of the late, great Jimi Hendrix.