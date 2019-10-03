here's your chance to rave with grimes, sophie, and nina kraviz

Photo via Instagram

The highlight of Miami Art Basel this year is sure to be the rave thrown by Grimes, Nina Kraviz, and SOPHIE (fresh off her star turn at the Louis Vuitton s/s ‘20 show). On December 5, the trio are planning a “Bio-Haque,” which has us intrigued. On her Instagram, Grimes describes it as “a place where the well-proven anti-aging properties of raving have been distilled into the most potent experience available on the market today.” Which to be honest sounds great, as none of our moisturizers are working in the way they were advertised. “The leading engineers on the team (Grimes, Nina Kraviz, & SOPHIE) have dedicated their lives to identifying the most rejuvenating qualities of music,” which we believe, having seen the reverse aging that is happening to all of them, and the poster graphic seems to show Grimes’ hands prizing apart a pomegranate, a potent symbol of flesh and blood. Hopefully, what this means is some sort of cross pollination of a rave and art happening, but it could also mean a mass baptism in BB serum. You’ll have to go to find out. Buy your tickets here.