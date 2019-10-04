‘eli’ is netflix’s new and very spooky halloween must-watch

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Have you ever had those days where the idea of leaving your cosy bed and having to interact with other humans fills you with dread, as if you’re allergic to the world? If so, you may feel extremely seen by Netflix’s latest horror film. Starring Charlie Shotwell, Max Martini, Sadie Sink, Lili Taylor, and Kelly Reilly, and directed by Ciarán Foy, Eli tells the story of an 11-year-old boy with a mysterious illness that causes him to break out in an excruciating rash on contact with the outside world. Forced to live life behind glass, or in a blue hazmat suit, our sickly protagonist is delivered to a doctor to undergo a series of experimental treatments in a clinically-clean safe house.



It that wasn’t creepy enough by itself, the real horror comes during these procedures themselves. The poor boy is routinely strapped down and pumped with injections and pills that only make his sickness worse. Oh, and that coincides with a totally coincidental uptick in paranormal activity in his squeaky clean prison. Even when writing literally appears on the wall (well, window), Eli is held at the facility under the guise of the obvious lie that ‘you’re meant to get worse before you get better’. Yikes.

All in all, it looks positively nightmarish. Perfect watching for when you’re next bedbound after breaking out in hives from breathing the air outside your house.

