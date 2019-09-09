Photography Sofia Malamute
|
by Jack Sunnucks
|
Sep 9 2019, 4:59pm

i-d mobs dsm for issue signing with alastair mckimm and gus van sant

See Tyshawn Jones, Paloma Elsesser and 1,000 kids who came for the hour.

by Jack Sunnucks
|
Sep 9 2019, 4:59pm

Photography Sofia Malamute

On Saturday night at Dover Street Market New York, i-D held a signing of the September issue that saw the store mobbed by a thousand young people in an hour. They wanted Gus Van Sant and i-D’s Editor in Chief Alastair McKimm to scrawl on their copies, so much so that the magazine sold out well before the evening was over. For many of them, however, the win was seeing themselves photographed in the magazine — about half of the people that showed up seemed to be in Mario Sorrenti’s New York portfolio. The crowd, who spilled onto the stairs and street outside, listened to a DJ set by 16-year-old Tayahna from the balcony and sampled the culinary offerings of the Rose Bakery. i-D contributing editor and mega model Paloma Elsesser held court, along with Honey Dijon and Mica Arganaraz, while Tyshawn Jones looked suitably thrilled by his first cover. As the last available issue was signed, Tayahna plugged in her guitar and regaled us with her latest music. The i-D renaissance has kicked off.

1568047461278-32_000113000004-copy
1568047368618-27_000113030007-copy
1568046602624-image00001
1568047059373-1_000113020013-copy
1568046613266-image00012
1568047045173-7_000113030003-copy
1568047088101-5_000113020036-copy
1568046623336-image00013
1568047026525-2_000113020014-copy
1568046637542-image00017
1568047101539-6_000113020037-copy
1568046649062-image00020
1568047145509-10_000113020027-copy
1568047132742-9_000113020028-copy
1568046732085-image00025
1568047175686-11_000113010012-copy
1568047187433-16_000113010032-copy
1568047202321-18_000113010024-copy
1568047289638-19_000113010021-copy
1568047352101-24_000113030031-copy
1568047393155-29_000113010034-copy
1568047416538-30_000113010030-copy
1568047481120-33_000113030032-copy