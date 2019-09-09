i-d mobs dsm for issue signing with alastair mckimm and gus van sant

Photography Sofia Malamute

On Saturday night at Dover Street Market New York, i-D held a signing of the September issue that saw the store mobbed by a thousand young people in an hour. They wanted Gus Van Sant and i-D’s Editor in Chief Alastair McKimm to scrawl on their copies, so much so that the magazine sold out well before the evening was over. For many of them, however, the win was seeing themselves photographed in the magazine — about half of the people that showed up seemed to be in Mario Sorrenti’s New York portfolio. The crowd, who spilled onto the stairs and street outside, listened to a DJ set by 16-year-old Tayahna from the balcony and sampled the culinary offerings of the Rose Bakery. i-D contributing editor and mega model Paloma Elsesser held court, along with Honey Dijon and Mica Arganaraz, while Tyshawn Jones looked suitably thrilled by his first cover. As the last available issue was signed, Tayahna plugged in her guitar and regaled us with her latest music. The i-D renaissance has kicked off.

