this documentary explores the life of pioneering dancer merce cunningham

Merce Cunningham Piece, 1982, courtesy of MoMA.

The New York Film Festival is well underway. One film that’s unlike the rest is Cunningham, a new 3D film about one of America’s greatest dancers, Merce Cunningham. It's the first major documentary on the modern dance pioneer who allowed chance encounters as a creative tool in dance—he also brought together the art world, contemporary dance and avant-garde sound art into stunning stage shows like never before.

The film, which is being released during Cunningham’s centennial in 2019, combines archival footage (old TV interviews, behind-the-scenes shots and live performances), with his dance pieces performed amongst luscious scenery, which can be seen through a set of 3D glasses. It features an array of performances, from Summerspace, a performance Cunningham co-created alongside Cage and Rauschenberg in 1958, to RainForest, which was performed alongside inflatable silver mylar pillows that Warhol called “silver clouds.”

Cunningham's career spanned over seven decades, from the 40s until his death in 2009. The film, directed by Alla Kovgan, details Cunningham’s ties to the art world, which brought his modern dance pieces to life. His lifelong partner was John Cage, the famed composer who did most of his soundtracks, while Robert Rauschenberg did the sets, followed by Andy Warhol later on. Cage, Cunningham, and Rauschenberg worked together in unison for many years, and were at the core of the New York queer community in the arts, even if this wasn't apparent to the world at large.

Some call it “the art of the closet,” like Alastair Macaulay, the chief dance critic of The New York Times from 2007 to 2018, who first met Cunningham in 1980, and continued to stay in contact with him for decades. Macaulay, who is working on a book about Cunningham for Farrar, Straus and Giroux publishers, spoke to i-D about how some of the macho modernist painters were secretly gay, and Cunningham’s stunning performances. Cunningham is in theaters December 13.

Do you remember the first Merce Cunningham performance you saw in 1979?

I had been a critic for 15 months; I was only 24. I went to the Edinburgh Festival to see Merce Cunningham perform. For the performance, the dancers were dancing in silence. Then the musicians came. It was one of the most radically loud performances I have ever, to this day, come across. John Cage went under the scaffolding the audience was sitting on and thwacked metal bars and chains against the scaffolding, so we were all vibrating in our seats, as the sound was coming from underneath us.

Cage, Cunningham and Robert Rauschenberg created such a special moment in dance, but it was also a time when queer art wasn’t as recognized or appreciated as it is today, correct?

John Cage and Merce Cunningham started working together in 1942, John encouraged Merce to become an independent choreographer. In 1943, their relationship became sexual. It was a big surprise to them both; John Cage was a married man, Merce had girlfriends. This wasn’t something they wanted to talk about, especially John because he loved his wife and she was traumatized by the breakup of the marriage. In 1952, the couple became friends with Robert Rauschenberg, who was also married. Around that time, Rauschenberg started to become gay and had a relationship with Cy Twombly, then Jasper Johns. He didn’t like talking about the gay side of him, John Cage absolutely refused to talk about it. Asking if it was queer art is a nice question because it was art of the closet.

Wow.

You know? There are moments in Jasper Johns’ art where he’s depict the male genitals in an abstract landscape, so you’re aware of some sexual content in his mind. This dance didn’t depict gay sexuality in any way. John had people ask him to talk about his sexual experience, whether his famous silent work, 4:33, which has no music, its just a man sitting at a keyboard not playing. Was this expression of silence an expression about sexuality? It remains an unanswered question.

Cage and Cunningham

Was there any expression of sexuality at all in their art?

When Cage and Cunningham became an item in 1943, Cage made a piece with the title “Amores” meaning love. It may well have been for the lust he felt for his wife and Merce. It was loud and clunky. It affected the aesthetics from there on. In that sense, he was like an abstract expressionist of that time. After that, Cage moved away from any kind of titles that were about his private life. Cage was the one most tormented by the change of sexuality in his life. Cage biographers say he had a newfound anxiety in this change in his existence.

Did Cage and Cunningham publicly recognize their relationship at all?

In 1989, at a public discussion, Cage and Cunningham, were giving a talk. One musicologist asked very gently asked the question: “Can you tell us something about your home lives when you’re not making art?” John paused and smiled. He said: “I do the cooking, Merce washes the dishes.” Because they never even said that much before, that was widely read as John’s coming out on behalf of them both. John died three years later. Around this time, John talked about his early days, before being married he had sexual relationships with both men and women. Up until he died, john didn’t want to talk about sex, he didn’t think art was self-expression. He thought love was a distraction from work.

Merce Cunningham, courtesy of the Merce Cunningham Foundation

Where did the magic lie in how Cage, Cunningham and Rauschenberg worked together?

It wasn’t really a collaboration, it was three equals putting there talents together, surprising each other. Often, Merce, would give hints to Rauschenberg, it seldom seemed they were at opposite purposes. His designs for Merce were in great harmony for his choreography. In Summerspace, he made pointillist costumes and scenery in an endless scenery that goes on to infinity. Rauschenberg thought that was ideal for Merce because he said, “I want it to be about space and it to go off into the horizon.” Rauschenberg’s imagination was fired off, but nobody knew the specifics.

Was Cunningham’s dance coded, in any way?

Cunningham choreographer male female couples, but they weren’t love duets. The men didn’t partner men, nobody did that in the 1950s through the 1970s. same sex duets surfaced later on, like Merce did in the 1990s. When John Cage died at 80 in 1992, Merce, who usually made dances about nothing, or something that might not be important, had an interview. When he as asked what one of his dance pieces was about, he replied: “It’s about three couples, probably from the suburbs, isn’t that enough? They’re three heterosexual couples.” Around that time, he had more same sex dances. Cage shortly after died and Cunningham was greatly affected. They were committed to work all throughout their lives. Even after Cage died, he wiped away tears while working—but never stopped working. He choreographed a dance of a body lying in the same position that he found Cage’s body the day before. There was a reference to that, there wasn’t any particular emotion but nevertheless, he was there.