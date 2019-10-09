11 things we learned from rihanna’s latest interview

Photo Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

One need not keep up with the daily news to know that Rihanna is on top of the world from establishing her history-making Fenty maison to the upcoming release of her highly anticipated visual autobiography. Not to mention the wild success of Fenty beauty. However, as the November cover star for Vogue, she’s revealed plenty of information about her personal beliefs, her political stance, and her upcoming projects — including her much anticipated new album.



She’d wear every piece in her Fenty collection

“I’m not the face of my brand, but I am the muse, and my DNA has to run all the way through it,” she tells Vogue. “I don’t want anyone to pull up my website and think, Rihanna would never wear that.”

She is in fact dating rumored boyfriend Hassan Jameel

“Yeah, I’m dating,” she says. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

And she wants kids

“Without a doubt.”

She turned down the Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick

“Absolutely,” she says. “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

She makes the personal political

“When a journalist tweeted that Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ was blaring at a Trump rally last year, Rihanna replied, ‘Not for much longer. . . .’ I especially relished her response when, under a post encouraging her followers to vote in the midterms, someone asked, ‘Are you even a US citizen? Honest curiosity.’ Rihanna: ‘Nah I’m an immigrant tryna get yo country together. Did u vote?’”

Though she’s hopeful for the future

“I feel like the darkness has actually forced people to find this light within them where they want to do better,” she says. “It’s easy when you think everything is going really well and perfect. When everything is flowers and butterflies and you’re in your own bubble and your own world. But to see it, to know it’s happening—it pushes you to want to be the light in the world.”

Even Mary J. Blige thinks she’s the best

“Rihanna is the truth,” Blige says. “Real and true to the game.”

Her next album will be reggae inspired

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks,” Rihanna explains. “Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work.”

Unfortunately, when asked about the release date she didn’t have an answer

“No, oh my God, they’re gonna kill you for that!” she exclaims. “And they’re going to kill me more!”

BUT it’s happening

“Music is, like, speaking in code to the world, where they get it. It’s the weird language that connects me to them. Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie—it all started with music. It was my first pen pal–ship to the world. To cut that off is to cut my communication off. All of these other things flourish on top of that foundation.”

And she’s already at work on the tenth album

“One was gonna be inspired by the music that I grew up listening to. And one was gonna be the evolution of where I’m going next with music.”