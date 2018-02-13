gypsy sport's radical nyfw show starred munroe bergdorf and a 10-year-old drag star

Photography Bobrowiec

Gypsy Sport has always been one of the most authentically diverse brands out there. Last February, ringleader Rio Uribe cast marchers and protesters, kids he met while rallying for the rights of immigrants at J.F.K. Airport in the wake of Donald Trump’s first travel ban. This season’s runway stars were Gypsy O.G.’s — like Jazzelle Zanaughtti, who opened the show in a nipple-baring mesh bra while twirling a feather boa — plus new recruits who embody the brand’s original mission to make gender-defying sportswear for a free new world. Munroe Bergdorf made her runway debut in patent thigh-high boots and an ombré shock of pink hair. 10-year-old “drag kid” Desmond gave the sassiest walk NYFW has seen so far, werking the runway in a thick-belted black topper with a ruffled white bib. Junglepussy appeared in the tiniest pair of embellished denim jorts, and Shamir took a turn in a glorious black flamenco skirt and giant dreamcatcher earring. The monochromatic garments were a nod to the streets of New York — fall/winter 18 was Gypsy’s homecoming, following Uribe’s transgressive fashion riot on the streets of Paris last season. As New York’s underground designers rise to the upper echelons of NYFW, it feels very good to have this one back.

