take a look at the jordan x paris saint-germain collection

Think of Jordan and your mind immediately goes to basketball. Michael Jordan’s eponymous Nike partnership, and the iconic silhouette of him jumping through the air, has become as ever-present as the player himself over the last 30 years.

And now a new chapter in the brand’s history. For the first time Jordan has ventured into soccer and collaborated with France’s Paris Saint-Germain. The team, home of two of football’s biggest names, Neymar and Mbappe, will debut the kit on the pitch next week. The partnership follows the opening of a Jordan-only store in Paris back in 2016, and Jordan’s partnership with the French Basketball Federation, which began in 2017, as well as their continued support of the world’s biggest streetball tournament, Paris’ Quai 54 World Streetball Championship.

The kit itself fuses the style and heritage of the brand and the team: the black and white playing on Jordan’s historical color scheme, while the red nods to both PSG and Jordan’s heritage. The logo is a perfect emblem of their creative partnership: the Jordan silhouette inside the PSG crest.

To celebrate their first football venture, Jordan have also released a line of Paris Saint-Germain apparel and footwear. Teased out by the likes of Travis Scott and Justin Timberlake over the last few weeks, much like the kit the collection brings together many of the style elements of both the brand and the team. "We really tried to take the best of both brands, PSG and Jordan are two iconic brands that represent sport and style, so we took all of that into consideration when we created this collection,” explained Jordan’s VP of Design, David Creech, at the launch event in Paris yesterday. "When we think about the Jordan brand, that intersection between sport and style, we take that into consideration... the graphic language of the lifestyle pieces, bringing the jumpman the PSG logo together -- for us it felt like it brought something new and different for the consumer and especially off the pitch it allowed for new fans to appreciate both brands."

Heavily involved in the brand, the collection had Michael Jordan’s blessing from the beginning. “Well when we showed [Michael]... I remember showing him some of the first mood stuff from a design standpoint and he was like, 'I love it, let's roll' -- he was very emphatic about it,” says David.

“We’re excited to unite these two passionate communities by putting the Jumpman on the chest of Paris Saint-Germain to continue fueling the energy for sport and style globally,” said Michael himself in a statement. Available to purchase today, the collaboration marks a new era in Jordan’s history, but above all, will have football hypebeasts all ashook.

The Jordan Brand x Paris Saint-Germain collection is released on 14 September. The club will debut its Jordan Brand kit on 18 September during European competition.

