mario sorrenti on those unseen portraits of ex-girlfriend, kate moss

As i-D Editor-In-Chief Holly Shackleton wrote in the latest issue of i-D, “in the early 1990s, Mario Sorrenti and Kate Moss were young, beautiful and in love”.



The pair met during a modeling job in London in 1991 and, as Mario puts it: “I remember sitting next to her and feeling like my heart was going to stop; her beauty overwhelmed me.”

They spent the next two years together, traveling, working, collaborating on photographs, and the images Mario captured of Kate during their unguarded moments would go on to inspire the Calvin Klein Obsession campaign in 1993 — transforming their lives and careers forever.

So, in this week’s episode of i-D podcast, Fash-ON Fash-OFF, we’re joined by iconic photographer and director Mario Sorrenti. We discuss his new book, Kate, a collection of portraits of a young Kate Moss. And we learn more about Mario’s work as he discusses both his inspirations and his career as a photographer to date.

'Kate' by Mario Sorrenti, published by Phaidon, is on sale now ($100).

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.