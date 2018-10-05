sigrid’s sucker punch and everything else you need to hear today

Photography Francesca Allen

Since the release of Don’t Kill My Vibe a year and a half ago, 22-year-old Sigrid has been on a roll that culminated in the cinematic High Five visual we premiered back in summer and the release of her RAW EP. It’s the Norwegian popstar’s world and we’re just happy to be living in it, amirite? Ahead of her headline show at London’s Brixton Academy on November 12, she just hit us with Sucker Punch, a veritable banger that Siggy says is one of her faves. The song opens today’s playlist and there’s a cute lyric video too, if you’re that way inclined.

Next up is Riverbed, the sexy debut from London artist Daisy Maybe with bonus vocals from her pal Jeshi. Rumour has it that Daisy’s forthcoming EP will feature both Kiran Kai and Skepta, making her both very well connected and 100% worth keeping an eye on. Onwards now to Sega Bodega who has blessed us with his sweet, sweet vocals for the very first time. Kissing 2 My Phone is the first track from his Self*Care project, due later this month. It’s twisted pop and we’re absolutely here for it. Perhaps inspired by his work scoring Brooke Candy’s recent venture into out of this world porn, the artwork is a lovely pic of him snogging himself, taken by music friend Hannah Diamond no less.

You’re gonna love this one: done playing games with Ariana Grande in his local village hall, Troye Sivan has moved on to Charli XCX and this nostalgia-filled bop. 1999 is one for the 90s kids who also fantasized about JT on MTV and still know all of the words to Baby One More Time. Fun! Then there’s a gorgeous number from gorgeous singer Greentea Peng, an addictive collaboration between 88rising’s Joji and the newly-resurrected Clams Casino, and more heart-wrenching vocoder realness from The Japanese House.

Cat Power, Berlin-based Japanese psych rockers Kikagaku Moyo, and mini Mac DeMarco boy pablo have all released albums today — you’ll find the highlights on the playlist, dw. And there’s also new stuff from all the faves like Riz MC, Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin, Mariah Carey, Cub Sport and more.

We’ll leave you with news of Lafawndah, her beautiful single Joseph, and the very moving accompanying self-directed short film about womanhood. “This project is like no other I have ever done before,” the Egyptian-Iranian artist says of her time with the Artemis Response Coalition — a largely-unknown global community of women dedicated to the practice of using music in childbirth and natal care. “It is exposing the entering into the world of a new being. I originally wanted this to be a documentary. The day of the shoot we all realized Alexandra, the pregnant woman, was in fact in pre-labor. Her daughter was born the day after, so this is not a music video. It is a very vulnerable, very naked, very sacred shared moment that we are putting out into the world.” Pretty damn special.

Enjoy the playlist!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.