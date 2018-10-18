what’s it *really* like to study fashion at college?

Photography by Françoise Tremblay

As a new wave of students enroll and apply to fashion college, we team up with 1 Granary — a magazine and website borne out of London’s Central Saint Martins — to find out what makes a good fashion student. We take advice on completing your portfolio and getting an internship. And we gain a better understanding of how to make it in one of the toughest industries to crack, from the students who know it best.



This article originally appeared on i-D UK.