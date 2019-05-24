7 of céline dion's most iconic outfits

Celine Dion at the 1999 Academy Awards wearing Dior by John Galliano. Photo by SGranitz/WireImage.

For over 25 years, Céline Dion, Las Vegas' most beloved resident, has been serenading us with her divine voice. But beyond her sensational music, the Canadian-born Dion has shown us that she is also a trailblazer in the fashion world. From her haute couture red carpet looks, to her recent foray into streetwear courtesy of stylist Law Roach, the artist's personal style over time has evolved with her, and now it seems that a week can't go by without another high camp reveal. Will she emerge from her hotel in couture or a hoodie? Will she dance the funky chicken in Balmain or Bottega? Will she choose an extravagant headpiece or let her tousled, golden Québecois mane go free? One thing's for sure, she is here to serve you looks. i-D takes a look at some of her most memorable outfit choices throughout the years, from the iconic backless suit to the hoodie heard around the world.

2019 Met Gala

For her second Met Gala, Celine Dion appeared in an elaborately designed Oscar de la Renta ensemble complete with a headpiece crafted by London-based milliner, Noel Stewart. The outfit, which also evoked images of Vegas showgirls, was inspired by Judy Garland, Hedy Lamarr, and Lana Turner’s characters in the 1941 Hollywood classic, Ziegfeld Girl. Apparently the 22-pound fringed bodysuit took over 3,000 hours to create. Céline is innately camp, and this look blew all the others off the pink carpet.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2017 Grammys

In 2017, Dion showed us once again that she is the queen of couture when she arrived to the Grammys in a full length, glittering emerald gown from Lebanese-born designer Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2017 Couture collection. Paired with green Gucci heels and jewelry by Dvani, Dion went on later that night to present Song of the Year to Adele for “Hello”. If the aesthetics of the dress look familiar it is because countless celebrities — including Kylie Minogue, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Beyonce — have worn Murad’s creations on the red carpet throughout the years.

“My Heart Will Go On” Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

When the singer began working with Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, an even more daring era of fashion was ushered in. This was apparent in her dress choice for her performance of the 1997 hit “My Heart Will Go On” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Featuring larger-than-life sleeves and a plunging neckline, it is said that when Roach presented the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture dress to her as an option she instantaneously knew that was what she wanted to perform in that evening.

Vetements Titanic Sweatshirt

When Dion was photographed leaving a hotel in Paris wearing a Titanic-influenced Vetements sweatshirt she proved that she is indeed still a style icon whether dressed in couture or stepping out in streetwear. The hoodie, which was part of Vetements’ Spring Summer 2016 collection, definitely provided a “full circle” fashion moment for the singer whose Grammy award-winning 1997 hit was the theme song for the blockbuster film, Titanic.

Photo by SGranitz/WireImage.

1999 Oscars

Dion shocked onlookers around the world when she chose to wear an all-white, reverse tuxedo ensemble designed by John Galliano for Dior Couture on the 1999 Oscars red carpet. Dion’s avant-garde outfit was thought of as a particularly fearless one at the moment because she went against the grain — during that time women were still expected to wear traditional dresses while walking the red carpet.

Ralph & Russo Couture Ensemble

Nearly two decades later, Dion emerged from a Lyon, France hotel in summer of 2017 wearing an outfit that was reminiscent of her unforgettable 1999 Dior look. This time around, it was a monochrome Ralph & Russo Couture outfit complete with an oversized white hat and floor-grazing cashmere cape. The haute couture fashion house, which is based in London, has also famously been worn by other celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, Bella Hadid, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

2019 Paris Fashion Week

Dion exhibited just how versatile her style is when she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in a Maison Martin Margiela outfit that featured an oversized bright yellow dress, and a gray and white blazer, paired with sneakers. The design was part of Margiela’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection, designed by John Galliano. Evidently, Galliano’s extravagant, yet highly referenced and historical style is perfect for the camp Queen of fashion, who loves to pay tribute to her own style history.