gucci's new campaign is a sensational tribute to the art of fashion

Photography Glen Luchford. Courtesy of Gucci.

The Gucci universe is full of both stories and characters, whether it be Harry Styles making the case for feminine menswear amongst taxidermy swans or a Sicilian campaign starring gap-toothed punk-rocker Dani Miller. This go-round, Alessandro Michele pays tribute to the fabula of fashion itself that comes to life through Prêt-À-Porter, and iconic looks from the 50s to the 80s. Insert #GucciPrêtÀPorter.

For the aw 19 campaign, shot by Glen Luchford, the designer sought inspiration in seasonal fashion rituals, turned industry clichés — from the drawing board and workshop, to designers fitting their models in a backstage frenzy, over-the-top catwalks, the frow parade, and of course, elaborate magazine shoots. Certainly something Gucci knows a bit about.

The campaign video takes us on a journey through time, to a faux Gucci runway show some 30 years ago in Paris, replete with decadent beaded looks, lush jewel tones, retro frames, spiked collars, and bouffant hairstyles. A time where must-have hemlines, colors, and closing looks would have made made sensational front-page headlines.

In today's world, where focus has shifted to the making and promoting of clothes merely as articles of clothing, Michele pays tribute to fashion's illustrious history and the art of the process. He and Luchford instill a sense of old world glory and romanticism, in which, "the clothes take on the role of absolute protagonists and tell their own story, and for this reason are deserving also of the title and the cover."

Photography Glen Luchford. Courtesy of Gucci.

Photography Glen Luchford. Courtesy of Gucci.

Photography Glen Luchford. Courtesy of Gucci.

Photography Glen Luchford. Courtesy of Gucci.

Photography Glen Luchford. Courtesy of Gucci.

Photography Glen Luchford. Courtesy of Gucci.

Photography Glen Luchford. Courtesy of Gucci.

Credits

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Photography/ Director: Glen Luchford

Hair Stylist: Paul Hanlon

Make Up: Thomas De Kluyver

Location: Paris

Music credits:

“ASCENSEUR POUR L’ECHAFAUD (GENERIQUE)”

Miles Davis

(M. Davis)

© &  Warner Chappell Music France

Courtesy of Warner Chappell Music Italiana S.r.l.