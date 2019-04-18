mo'nique makes grits for donald glover in a new short film

After releasing the highly anticipated movie Guava Island, Donald Glover is back with a series of short films made in partnership with adidas Originals and his creative collective Royalty. The collaboration, titled Donald Glover Presents, officially launched today with vignettes featuring Glover and award-winning actress-comedian and executive producer Mo’Nique. The film also has a cameo by professional skateboarder Na-Kel Smith.

When asked why Glover thought she’d be perfect for the project Mo’Nique told i-D, “Donald can best answer that question, but if I had to guess I would say it’s because real recognizes real, at least that was my reasoning for saying yes to doing this piece with Brother D.”

Each short film is stylized in warm, rich colors with punchy humor and even bigger (verbal) punches thrown by Mo’Nique. Mo’Nique is basically roasting Glover through the entire series — which is a hysterical delight to watch. The two play a version of themselves with an interesting relationship. From dragging Glover for describing grits using the word “viscosity” to calling him “childish,” Mo’Nique flawlessly checks Glover at every turn.

The series launches alongside the unveiling of Glover’s reimagination of classic adidas footwear styles, the Nizza, the Continental 80, and the Lacombe. The shoes are subtle in color and offer a “worn” look, which was inspired by the subtle imperfections and the wealth of experiences that worn-in sneakers can hold. “Value isn’t quantified by what you wear, rather the experiences from them. And you make the decision on what works for you, you live through your own lens. The partnership for me is about being able to exemplify what doing your own thing truly looks and feels like,” says Glover in a statement.

The shoes will be available globally on April 26 if you’re wondering what it’s like to walk a mile in sneakers re-imagined by Donald Glover.

Donald Glover on set for Donald Glover Presents

Donald Glover on set for Donald Glover Presents

Donald Glover on set for Donald Glover Presents