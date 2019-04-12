making it as a young creative today

For the latest episode of Fash-On Fash-OFF we're joined by visual artist Jasmine Lasode, who won Nike’s On Air competition to design an Air Max with her 'London summer of love' inspired design, fashion designer Priya Ahluwalia, who won the 2019 H&M design award, and Robyn Lynch, a menswear designer who recently joined the Fashion East talent incubator.

We get into the struggles of getting a career off the ground -- from launching a label to pursuing a career as an independent visual designer, how important social media is in gaining recognition, and the role of university today.

The Nike Air Max 97 'London Summer of Love' designed by Jasmine Lasode, drops on 13 April in Nike Town London and at other selected retailers. Visit nike.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.