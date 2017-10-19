vince staples wants to direct a season of 'american horror story' set in the projects

Photography Eric Chakeen for i-D.

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Yesterday, Vince Staples took to Twitter and announced that he's interested in directing a season of American Horror Story. "FX should let me direct the next season of AHS," he wrote, "I got this idea about a blackout in the projects." The artist's suggested title for his potential anthology installment? African-American Horror Story. FX has yet to respond to Vince's push for season eight.

Though some commenters suspect the project will remain hypothetical, the series' track recorded suggests otherwise. The latest season, American Horror Story: Cult, is especially political, focusing on a small Michigan town rife with tensions between Clinton and Trump supporters. The first episode was set on the night of the November 2016 election, and the sixth episode featured a mass shooting which had to be edited in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.

In the seventh episode of AHS: Cult, which aired during mounting allegations of sexual harassment at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, Ryan Murphy cast Lena Dunham as Valerie Solanas, the radical feminist who attempted to murder Andy Warhol. On Instagram Lena described the season as the "first piece of artwork to truly address the rampant pain and insanity of this post-election world." She called her cameo "one for all my ladies crying out to be known as more than a shadow. This one is for the people who refuse to play the game."

If there's anything that hasn't been addressed in American Horror Story, it's the increasing visibility of white supremacy in the US. Seasons eight and nine have already been picked up by the network, so we might just have to break out Vince's director's chair.

