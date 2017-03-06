producer jacques greene wants to be the rick owens of dance music

Jacques Greene loves a good 90s R&B or pop vocal. The Montreal producer has made chopping up the back catalogs of Brandy and Ashanti a hallmark of his soulful house music, but he's no purist. One of the best things he released last year was a euphoric edit of Frank Ocean's "White Ferrari" as a gift to music's most elusive car fanatic, elevating Frank's already-soaring vocals with lush synths and a bit of extra bass. His approach to making music is meticulous but the final sound always feels overwhelmingly human. On Friday, after seven years of dropping EPs and playing DJ sets, Jacques will finally release his debut album. Feel Infinite — out via LuckyMe — is a swirling record that celebrates the utopian idea of club culture and all its myriad human emotions. We talked to Jacques about his lack of nostalgia for the 90s dance scene, why he doesn't mind when people aren't there for the music, and his obsession with Rick Owens.

I loved your Frank Ocean "White Ferrari" remix. I don't have a car but it sounds like the perfect driving song.

It's funny you say that because that was the inspiration behind the pace of that song — I wanted to make it into literally a driving song. Blond and Endless were my two favorite pieces of media from the last year. I don't care how popular of an opinion that might be but they just fucked me up. I kept going back to that record and I felt at some point I needed to DJ something of it out. I was touring a lot last year around that time and doing a lot of DJ sets, and a lot of the tracks on that record weren't club material, so to speak, so I made that thing for myself, as a way to share part of my favorite album while I was in the club. I was also under very high pressure, so to flex that studio muscle a little and do something that feels easy and right is therapeutic in a way.

You sample and remix a lot of female R&B vocals like Brandy and Ashanti and have collaborated with Tinashe. Why are you so drawn to this genre of music as a producer?

I really like sampling vocals in my music because it's like a G code. It becomes an emotional shorthand for a bunch of other stuff. A lot of the way that I sample. I'll have half a sentence from one part then one word from later on. From that, I feel like I can chop up something that speaks to the emotion I'm trying to get to. I really love the fun part of finding a quiver in a voice or finding this moment where there are backing vocals stacked in a way that it creates a minor key — or major. Going to a human voice, especially when you make machine music, is a cool way to inject your work with a little fucking humanity. What better world for emotion and feeling than R&B and pop? For this record, a lot of the vocal samples to me feel very euphoric, very big and celebratory to me.

That euphoria is something I wanted to talk about because you mention that this record is about the utopian idea of club culture. It doesn't sound like you have this nostalgic view of club culture that's rooted in a particular time. I know you've opened for The xx and it reminded me of Jamie xx's "All Under One Roof Raving" which samples Mark Leckey.

I think that's definitely on point. Like you're saying, that song definitely has a nostalgic feeling. I'm not really one for nostalgia. That's not somewhere my brain really goes. Maybe with a DJ set, I'll reach for some older music from time to time because DJing is an interesting opportunity to provide context for my music. If there's a 20 year old kid at my show and he or she doesn't know much about electronic music then I can play an old Masters at Work or Quicksand record that's connected to the lineage of local house music and works with the 90s. In my music-making, outside of a few knots here and there, I'm definitely more forwards-looking than backwards. But the utopia idea isn't really rooted in a time or place. Maybe they did a better job at the beginnings of dance music to really live and breathe that lifestyle, but I don't think it's something that's necessarily dead. I think it's something you can still find in the tight-knit dance communities in any city you go to.

What is your idea of a club utopia?

Between Toronto and Montreal we have some really nice spaces. It's unfortunate because a lot of the ones that I really end up enjoying myself at and feel a big sense of community all end up being kind of illegal spaces. It has my mind thinking a lot to the horrible tragedy of Ghost Ship, and what that signifies, and what kind of dangerous turns that might make for club culture and these spaces around the world. Specifically North America, because I think Toronto had a huge crackdown on these spaces in the last couple of months. 4Chan trolls were trying to target these kinds of spots around North America to try and get them closed down. I'm really worried that we might lose those things. I think we have to take care of them, to make sure we nurture our scenes and our spaces. But I think the utopia exists.

The Rinsed parties were organized by some of my best friends when I lived in New York. They throw parties that are very close to what I'm talking about. A good mix of freaks, a good mix of people who act normal all week and this is their one night to let their freak flag fly a little more. It's funny, I used to be the DJ who would get upset when I heard people talking. I was such a purist with that kind of thing, or would get down on myself because I thought I was just providing the soundtrack to people finding someone to fuck and drinking. I think with time I've realized that to be a soundtrack to that is fucking awesome. Those are things to be cherished. Just to be around bodies moving around one another, and normalizing a bunch of lifestyles by having them all in the room and being like, "that person definitely lives a very different life than me and dresses differently, but they're here and having a good time and that's chill." That exposure that you get to different attitudes is very, very cool.

That's funny, I can't think of another type of media that can foster a sense of empathy without you first kind of giving it 100% of your attention.

I think there's something to be said there. God bless Moonlight for winning the Academy Award. Hopefully that brings it in front of audiences who need to see it. That was my favorite movie of last year, but the moment I walked out I was like, "I wish everyone sat through this thing." It's empathy and it's exposure. At the end of the day, the most racist or fearful people are the people who just aren't exposed to the cultures or lifestyles that they're afraid of. I like this idea that in the club you might just have to put up with it. Unless you're a huge fucking asshole, and you end up getting hateful in the club, if you end up being shocked then you put up with it because you're around it all night, I'd like to think that maybe that helps you on the path to being a more open and accepting person.

I had a creep through your Twitter, which is full of mentions of art and artists like Ren Hang, Moonlight, and even The Young Pope — things that all have very distinct aesthetics. Is this something you strive for as a musician?

I'll often look to other mediums just as studying someone's workflow and methodology throughout their career. I like that if you Google Image search "Corbusier buildings," they're all obviously Corbusier buildings. He'll adapt them to the different forms and functions and the different places where they are, but barely. They're still going to be insanely impressive and intimidating blocks of concrete with many different signifiers. In filmmaking and fashion and everything, I really love the auteur. I have a soft spot for those out there who have their highly specific vision of how they see a woman dressing, how they see a man dressing, how they see a movie or want it to feel, and just run with it. David Lynch has had varying quality of movies in his life but within 10 minutes of watching a David Lynch movie it's a fucking David Lynch movie. I really appreciate identity and fingerprint and DNA being discernible in work.

I read that you're a big fan of Rick Owens and Yohji Yamamoto who also have highly specific aesthetics.

Those guys are totally like the other ones I'm talking about. Also, fuck, I love Rick from a business point of view. The guy is everything about his practice. He lives above his studio, he's still a majority shareholder in his company. It's all private investors as well, there's no big fashion conglomerate that owns him. The guy is just such a strong-headed independent force. You have to respect that. He just does him in such an unforgiving way. Even when I think he's gone too far or done something that's a bit goofy, that demands respect. Michele Lamy is the coolest woman in the world. The spiritual witch of dark fashion.