press play on le1f's spellbinding new music video for 'umami/water'

Le1f is back with a brand new dance! The artist shared the video for "Umami/Water" over the weekend, an especially powerful two-part track from his 2015 album Riot Boi. "Umami" is for the club, "Water" is for someplace more private. The video is divided in chapters accordingly, a dance number for "Umami" and something more abstract for "Water." Both were directed and co-edited by Le1f himself.

Le1f told Complex the single was largely inspired by Juliana Huxtable. "There was a lot of talk in political media, as well as clickbait, about transgender issues," the artist said at the time. "Feeling like I wasn't educated and sensitive enough to trans issues, I wanted to correct that for myself, so I delved a bit more into educating myself on the struggle and a lot of the issues that are happening in the trans community."

A year and a half down the line, the New Yorker shared the video with another message: "sending positive vibes to all women and feminines, brown folks of all genders, to our health, sanity, and all fresh water." Love.