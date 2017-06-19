phoebe philo now has a pixie cut

Phoebe Philo makes trends happen just by wearing them during one of her twice-annual runway bows. Stan Smiths, wool sweaters, slouchy tailored pants — women take as many cues about fashion and femininity from Philo herself as they do from Céline's models. So don't be too surprised if you notice an uptick in pixie cuts after Paris Fashion Week. The brand's famously photo-averse mastermind has just cut her disheveled, mousy bob into a disheveled, mousy pixie.

Philo — who once told the Financial Times that she would "rather walk down the street naked" than talk to a friend through Facebook — obviously hasn't posted any #newhair selfies to the Instagram account she finally allowed Céline to launch this year by. Evidence of her haircut comes instead from the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers ceremony, where her fellow designers have been posting photos from their own accounts. Of course this only makes Philo's new look exponentially more intriguing.

Like the slouchy coats and casual sweaters, Philo's hair has long been an emblem of her low-key luxe sensibilities. Do a Google Image search for style tips ratified by the Queen of Céline and the first photo that appears shows Philo with a long messy bob tucked into a turtleneck sweater. The models in Céline's ad campaigns and runway shows also often appear styled after — or rather not-styled after — Philo, with one of the most weirdly controversial Céline hairstyles in recent history being when the designer's doppleganger Daria Werbowy was photographed with obvious barrel curls. We'll have to wait until October to see whether Philo's pixie seeps into her work. One thing's for sure, whether it's a haircut or a blurry flash food pic of sausages and mashed potato, the reclusive renaissance woman sure knows how keep us curious.