penelope cruz serves donatella versace realness in 'american crime story'

A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on May 23, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

The first image of Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace in the upcoming The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story has been revealed. Cruz debuted her new bleach-blonde hairstyle on Instagram a week ago, and now Entertainment Weekly has published the first image of her full transformation. Capturing Donatella's trademark Italian glamor, Cruz poses in a vivid fuchsia dress, split to the thigh, with diamanté sandals, and is flanked by two muscle men in skimpy logo pants.

Rumors had originally circulated that Lady Gaga had been cast to play Donatella in the series, following her appearances in executive producer Ryan Murphy's past two seasons of American Horror Story and her resemblance to the designer, but Gaga's real-life relationship with Donatella made that seem somewhat unlikely.

The 10 episode miniseries follows the story of the tragic death of Donatella's older brother, the legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace, in 1997. Gianni was murdered at his Miami Beach mansion by a serial killer. The real location at Villa Casa Casuarina has been used for the TV series. The cast also includes Ricky Martin as Gianni's partner Antonio D'Amico.

Read: I Am Heath Ledger provides surprising new insights into the actor's life and death.