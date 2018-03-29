brockhampton is dropping the only boy band merch you truly need

Photography Ashlan Grey

BROCKHAMPTON is iller than your average boy band, and so is the new line of merch from the Texas collective. Not that we have anything negative to say about 90s *NSYNC tees, especially ones featuring JT’s Top Ramen noodle hair in artful soft focus. But BROCKHAMPTON’s spring/summer 18 lookbook feels more in line with a buzzy streetwear drop.

BROCKHAMPTON’s new threads will be released next week. There are t-shirts, naturally — including one captioned with “All-American Boy Band” in American Apparel-style lettering, and simple slogan tees reading “Willy Willy” or “Gay.” There’s even one riffing on the aforementioned 90s band merch, featuring the faces of all seven boys orbiting the band’s snazzy logo. Other pieces include hoodies, socks, shorts, backpacks, and BROCKHAMPTON stan Jaden Smith’s personal favorite accessory: water bottles.

Get your merch via the group’s web store from Monday, April 2, before Jaden cops it all for himself.