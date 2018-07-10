i-d and stüssy launch limited edition collection

Photography Maxwell Tomlinson

If you love Stüssy, and you also love i-D, then not only do you have excellent taste, but today is your lucky day! As a celebration of their 35-year history of creative collaborations, today i-D launches a limited edition capsule collection in collaboration with the iconic streetwear brand.

Consisting of three tees and two hoodies, the five-piece range features some incredible throwbacks, including a heritage long-sleeve, which reworks a rare Stüssy i-D tee design from 1990. "Stüssy and i-D both have such rich legacies, trans-generational and across multiple subcultures," said Ryan Willms, Stüssy's Creative Director. "The two brands have constantly evolved and pushed themselves over the decades and for me, I’m feel lucky to be able to add to the legacy of Stüssy. Helping to bring i-D and Stüssy back together again, reconnecting the new torchbearers of the brands, was something I was immediately excited about working on."

“For 35 years, Stüssy and i-D have been great friends, collaborators, and true originals", added i-D Creative Director Graham Rounthwaite. "This is the latest turn in our journey together, another series of classic tees made from the heart. Thanks again to all our friends at Stüssy!”

The collection is strictly limited edition, so get ready to snap those pieces up quick. Available on Saturday July 14 from 11am at i-D, Stüssy, Stüssy Chapter Stores, and Dover Street Market worldwide, and selected retailers.

Alice wears hoodie Stussy x i-D. Clockwise from left: Zohra and Sive both wear hoodies Stussy x i-D. Erblin wears T-shirt Stussy x i-D. Polo neck and jeans stylist’s own. Erblin wears T-shirt Stussy x i-D. Polo neck stylist’s own. Alice wears hoodie Stussy x i-D. Jeans stylist’s own.

Emmanuel wears T-shirt Stussy x i-D. Erblin wears T-shirt Stussy x i-D.

Edward wears T-shirt Stussy x i-D. Finn wears T-shirt Stussy x i-D.

Aman wears hoodie Stussy x i-D. Jeans stylist’s own. Shoes model’s own. Emmanuel wears hoodie Stussy x i-D. Jeans stylist’s own. Shoes model’s own. Edward wears T-shirt Stussy x i-D. Jeans and belt model’s own.

Aman wears hoodie Stussy x i-D. Finn wears T-shirt Stussy x i-D. Ash wears hoodie Stussy x i-D. Jeans, socks and shoes model’s own.

Credits

Photography Maxwell Tomlinson

Styling Max Clark

Hair Shiori Takahashi

Photography assistance Kerim Cangoren

Styling assistance Louis Prier Tisdall

Casting director Gabrielle Lawrence at People File

Models Erblin, Zohra, Sive, Ash, Lilly, Emmanuel, Aman, Alice, Finn, and Edward.