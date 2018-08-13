watch nicki minaj destroy her enemies in ‘ganja burn’ video

“Ganja Burn” is undoubtedly one of the best tracks on Nicki Minaj’s new album Queen, despite the perfectionist rap legend saying she’s not 100% happy with the hook. The song is has received some serious love from photography duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, who directed a scorching new video in the vein of Queen’s sunset-hued cover art, for which they shot Nicki as a sexy Cleopatra. The video starts by telling you exactly why you’re about to witness the rapper writhing around in sand and shreds of fabric: she’s a benevolent queen who was ambushed by her enemies and left for dead before rising to seek revenge, making all former beefs appear trivial by comparison. Let this serve as a high-production PSA for anyone with plans to fuck with the rap queen in the future: she will burn you in your sleep and dance on your grave in a gold bikini and matching metallic braids. “They done went to witch doctors to bury the Barbie/But I double back, kill bitches, bury the body,” Minaj spits in the acerbic first verse, “And that go for anybody, you'll be thoroughly sorry/I could wage war or I come in peace like Gandhi." Watch the visually stunning warning sign below.