the best new music to enjoy your last days of summer to

Kanye West, XTCY

We’ll get straight into this one. Troye Sivan dropped his highly-anticipated new album, Bloom today. Eminem released a surprise album, Kamikaze, but, with the Sword of Damo-cancelation ever-hanging over each of our heads, a homophobic slur towards Tyler, the Creator in track " Fall" means his playlist spot was swiftly retracted. Sorry, crusty old white man.

Kanye West’s controversial XTCY hit streaming services. The beguiling Kilo Kish took her sound in a new direction with the release of Elegance, a distorted, heavily-produced number that sounds a little reminiscent of FKA Twigs. Mick Jenkins dropped the Kaytranada-produced "What Am I to Do," another single from his forthcoming album, Pieces of a Man. West Coast soul meets slowed-down NYC house as Black Eyed Peas continue their surprisingly enjoyable return on a two-part collaboration with Slick Rick in " CONSTANT Pt. 1 & 2." Mother and daughter combo Neneh and Mabel Cherry both, oddly, dropped singles with vaguely similar names; "Shot Gun Shack" and "One Shot," respectively (they aren’t, as far as we can tell, connected).

In more new up-and-coming news, 22-year-old Olivia Nelson dropped her first EP, the lead single of which, "Never Too Late," can be found inside. New Ninja Tune-signee Marie Davidson announced a new album, Working Class Woman, and with it released the single " So Right." AJ Tracey is back with a new single " LO(V/S)ER." Get stuck in, summer’s basically over and soon there’ll be nothing but Christmas carols to be heard!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.