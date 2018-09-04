selena gomez doesn’t like instagram either

Image via YouTube.

Further cementing her reputation as a young woman on a journey, Selena Gomez has revealed that she’s off Instagram. “I’m not on the internet,” Gomez told Elle for the magazine’s September issue. “I haven’t been on the internet in months. I don’t have my password for Instagram. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps. I have Peak, a brain game.” It figures — if we’re feeling over-scrutinized with only 350 followers, imagine what it’s like to have 142 million. Gomez is simply following the trend for logging off, burner phones, and digital detoxes, and has a friend monitor her social media (presumably a friend from Hillsong mega-church).



Gomez doesn’t address acting in a now axed Woody Allen movie, but maybe being offline has meant she hasn’t noticed the furore around that one. She does, however, admit to drinking wine, saying “As far as my personal life, someone sees me having a glass of wine? I could give two shits.” That must be the wine she was seen buying at Target.