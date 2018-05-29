see vance studio’s latest reggae-inspired drop

Photography Alex Spencer

For her latest collection, Vance Studio’s Zoe Vance was inspired by “The meeting of Jamaican and British subcultures,” she says from her home base of LA. Since launching in 2016, Vance’s label has become a go-to for strange and funny graphic tees, printed denim, and workwear, landing her a cult following. “I wanted the sweatsuits to feel like old Bones Brigade merch. They’re printed with an ink that will gradually soften and fade with wear,” she explains of the sweats that make up her new drop. Evidently, she fell down a Jamaican wormhole while researching it. “There’s that famous photo by Dennis Morris of the Jamaican DJ Big Youth, and Johnny Lydon of Public Image Ltd,” she says of the thinking behind her clothes. “Lydon had just broken up with the Sex Pistols and went on holiday with Richard Branson and Don Letts to Jamaica to find artists for Virgin Records... U-Roy, Dr. Alimantado, Keith Hudson etc. There’s this amazing handwritten list he sent to a fan who was asking for reggae suggestions.” The result are graphic, collaged sweatsuits in black and white, with “Upsetter”, a reference to the great Lee “Scratch” Perry album, down the leg.

Here’s an exclusive first look at the collection, with a video by AJ Greene. It launches tomorrow at 1PM EST, on vancestudio.com.

Credits

Photography Alex Spencer

Video AJ Greene

Editor Noah Dillon

Model Valentina Ruby.