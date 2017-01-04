About

      Charlotte Gush 4 January, 2017

      ​patti smith, iggy pop, and lykke li to appear in upcoming terrence malick film

      Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling and Michael Fassbender will star in 'Song To Song,' set in the Austin, Texas music scene.

      Details have been announced for Terrence Malick's upcoming film Song To Song. Not only have leading actors' roles been revealed, so has a heavyweight lineup of featured musicians. It includes Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Lykke Li, The Black Lips, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Florence and the Machine.

      As reported by IndieWire, Song to Song's premise reads: "In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman) — chase success through a rock 'n' roll landscape of seduction and betrayal."

      The film, which was previously known as Weightless, will be released in the US on March 17.

