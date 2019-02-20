Photo by Hannah Scott-Stevenson.

“Nari Ward: We the People”

The New Museum opens the 2019 season by presenting the first New York museum survey of the living artist Nari Ward's work, who's early sculptures were often made of scavenged materials — like baby strollers, fire hoses, baseball bats, bottles, and shopping carts — found throughout the city and in Harlem. Over thirty sculptures, paintings, and large-scale installations highlight Ward's influence and innovative art, often dealing with contemporary political and social issues.

On view February 13 to May 26, at the New Museum.



“Punk Lust: Raw Provocation 1971-1985”

An incredibly exciting exhibit on how Punk culture explored sexuality — through lyrics and imagery — "to transgress and defy, whether in the service of political provocation, raw desire, or just to break through the stifling gender norms and social expectations that punks refused to let define them," in cities like New York, Detroit, London, LA, and San Francisco, is also on at the Museum of Sex. Let photos, artifacts, and garments worn by Punk legends take you back to the 70s and 80s heyday.

Currently on view at the Museum of Sex.

Doc Fortnight

This annual celebration of nonfiction film presents notable features and shorts from around the world. Syrian filmmaker Sara Fattahi makes her U.S. debut with Chaos, a striking film about the Syrian Civil War, after her exile to Vienna, through the eyes of refugee women. "Doing her own camerawork, Fattahi creates images of an overwhelmingly expressive intimacy," Richard Brody says in the New Yorker. "She evokes the soul-shattering traumas of war while finding their cultural reflections in her new life in Europe." The series lasts eight days, and features a number of world premieres, so mark your calendars!

From February 21 to 28, at MOMA.

Photo by Charlotte Rutherford. Courtesy of Kim Petras.

Kim Petras and Empress Of

Kim Petras and Empress Of are coming to Brooklyn this weekend, playing zone one and the hall, respectively, with Salt Cathedral opening. Expect to hear plenty of electro-pop bops off Empress Of's confident second album. "On my debut, I was fighting a lot trying to define myself as a woman, and trying to define myself as a poor artist with classism, and trying to define myself within a relationship," she told i-D. "With this record, I already know who I am... I feel confident enough to go in a room with someone else and not be watered down at all." Plus you have two chances to catch this double header of dreams! Don't miss it.

On February 22 and 23, at Elsewhere.

Anderson .Paak

Let rapper Anderson .Paak brighten an otherwise dull February evening with his cool, laid back California vibe. As a teenager, Paak first got into music through drumming for his church choir, before working on a weed farm, and eventually releasing a slew of albums under different monikers like Breezy Lovejoy and NxWorries. However, Paak received Grammy recognition for 2016's Malibu, and his latest release Oxnard, takes his funk infused rap to another level, offering "a wide-angle portrait of Los Angeles’ hedonistic landscape."

On February 22, at Hammerstein Ballroom.