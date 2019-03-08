the trailer for 'killing eve' season two has looks to die for

Eve and Villanelle are officially returning to our screens next month for the second season of Killing Eve. The badass secret agent (played by Sandra Oh) and the notorious assassin (played by Jodie Comer) are picking up right where they left off in their twisted love story. Last year, the show delivered us plenty of addictive drama as Eve chased Villanelle around the world in an obsessive cat-and-mouse game, but more importantly it gave us television's most stylish hit woman.

While the chilling new trailer tells us little about the upcoming plot, one thing we do know is that Villanelle’s wardrobe looks even more killer than before. Even with last season’s designer disguises like her red and black patterned Dries Van Noten powersuit and her iconic pastel pink Molly Goddard gown, it seems the young Russian assassin has outdone herself.

In the trailer, one of her next-level looks catches the eye of a photographer, who asks to take a snap of her for Instagram. Of course, Villanelle coldly responds, “No, of course not. Get a real life.” Villanelle is certainly one to talk, considering she is a professional murderer. Clearly, the couture-loving psychopath hasn’t changed, and that’s how we like it.

You can catch the season two premiere of Killing Eve when it returns to BBC America on April 7.