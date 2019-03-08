dave’s debut album ‘psychodrama’ and everything else you need to listen to today

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

We first told you about Dave two years ago, when we put the very shy then-18-year-old in our Class of 2017. Fast forward a year and he was an i-D cover star, hailed “the leader of the UK rap revolution” and “the Streatham teen breathing new life into Britain's rap scene and making his mum proud in the process”. And you know what? He’s not let us down, since becoming the youngest winner of an Ivor Novello Award for his political single, Question Time, and bagging a spot at the top of the charts with 2018’s Fredo collab, Funky Friday. Today Dave released his much-anticipated 11-track debut album, Psychodrama. With a select scattering of features from J Hus, Burna Boy and Ruelle, the record is an honest, important and very brilliant project spanning themes of race, politics and mental health.

And so Dave’s Environment opens up today’s playlist, followed swiftly by Tierra Whack’s Gloria -- glorious green sponge artwork and all -- and Channel Tres with another smooth dance party of a track. The single, released on Godmode to celebrate the Compton-born musician’s tour with Robyn and Vince Staples, is “an ode to a new kind of black exceptionalism, with shades of deep house, West Coast rap, 60s Blue Note and dub mixing techniques”. You’ll love it.

Who knows about super fun, friends-forever, young Brooklyn rap collective Delivery Boys? Their new single Magic is just that. Also magic is Bergen pop prodigy Sigrid’s debut album! Out today, Sucker Punch is the product of a hugely impressive two-year musical journey for the 22-year-old, who won the BBC’s Sound of 2018, had a top 10 hit with Strangers and has a dedicated fan base across the world.

On this week’s playlist, you’ll also discover tunes from Brownsville artist Taphari, Vampire Weekend x Steve Lacy, Jimi Somewhere, Rico Nasty, GKR, Conan Grey, Underworld, KOKOROKO and so much more. You’re welcome.

