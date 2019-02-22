slowthai’s ‘peace of mind’ and everything else you need to hear today

There’s nothing quite like hearing the sound of your morning alarm ringing out in an unexpected place to put you on edge. Slowthai’s new single Peace of Mind does just that, before grabbing you by the wrist and dragging you on a mad rush down a busy Northampton high street, his narration offering up a candid look at his life along the way. The music video goes all out Michel Gondry, with Slowthai living out a repetitive dream sequence where nothing is quite what it seems. The release of his debut album Nothing Great About Britain cannot come soon enough.

Next up on today’s playlist is LA-based techno producer sacha k. and his fun track HOT SAUCE. He’s affiliated with GODMODE (as are both Yaeji and Channel Tres), so you know it’s guaranteed to be great. If that’s not really your thing though, Julia Jacklin’s Crushing album is out today and we’re really feeling Pressure To Party. Maybe you do too? It is Friday after all. Then there’s devotional pop polymath Lafawndah, pushing genre boundaries again with new single Substancia. Reba Maybury stars alongside her in the accompanying short film, which appears to depict the creative collaborators passing an egg yolk between each others’ mouths. Ornithoid or what?

I guess you already know about Offset’s new solo album, FATHER OF FOUR? The Cardi collab Clout, with its repetitive piano twinkle, is our fave. Find out what happened when we chatted with him during Paris Fashion week. Want more fun stuff? Haitian producer Michael Brun and Jersey Club artist UNIIQU3 have teamed up on party-starting How About This, Wiki gets his game on with Cheat Code and Suzi Wu can’t escape Error 404 on her catchy, bratty new pop song. Elsewhere, there’s new stuff from Nilufer Yanya, Lil Halima, Nadia Tehran, a whole damn album from Kehlani, Collard, Colin Caulfield and more. Tuck in here. You’re welcome!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.