Photo via YouTube.

“Gina Beavers: The Life I Deserve”

American artist Gina Beavers creates multi-layered compositions by transforming found images on social media and the internet into paintings that act as “uncanny and often unsettling visions of our digitally mediated lives.” Her new exhibit at MoMA PS1 opens with her “food porn paintings,” from slabs of raw meat to a rainbow-colored soft serve cone, that each allude to the body.

Through September 2, at MoMA PS1.

Aldous Harding

Aldous Harding’s goth-folk music has earned comparisons to Kate Bush and Scott Walker. "When I was making my first record, I think I felt slightly trapped by my mind and my genre,” the singer-songwriter told Noisey. “I think in one way, that archaic language I was using came from a kind of mild obsession with the devil." Both her lyrical content and sound have evolved into something much bigger and brighter, as evidenced by her latest single, “The Barrel” and a new album, Designer, out in a few short weeks — April 27 on 4AD.

On April 8, at Rough Trade.

Photo courtesy of the Museum of Arts and Design.

"Too Fast to Live, Too Young to Die: Punk Graphics, 1976–1986"

Forty years after punk exploded on the scene in New York and London, its cultural impact is still felt — in many fields. “Born in a period of economic malaise, punk’s energy coalesced into a powerful subcultural phenomenon that transcended music to affect other fields, and especially graphic design.” See over 400 flyers, posters, album covers, zines and other ephemera that capture the spirit of punk while interviews with Iggy Pop, the Ramones, and Debbie Harry play in the museum’s theater.

From April 9 to August 18, at the Museum of Arts and Design.

Aphex Twin

Since the early days of the 90s techno scene, Richard D. James, better known as Aphex Twin, has become one of the most celebrated electronic musicians of all time and he has the epic discography to prove it. 2014’s Syro even won him a Grammy for best dance/electronic album, and it’s been followed by shorter releases including 2018’s Collapse EP. His DJing at Avant Gardner will be “equally homey and unpredictable.”

On April 11, at Avant Gardner.

Record Store Day

The 12th Annual Record Store Day, will take place at various shops throughout the city and worldwide. Whether you’re a jazz or electronic collector, there’s something for everyone. Check this handy site to see if your favorite stores are participating this year and be on the look out for special releases. Or catch performances and DJ sets from HARKIN, Charly Bliss, Madison McFerrin, and more, at Rough Trade.

On April 13.