the best things to watch, see, and do this week

“Hero”

Nitehawk Cinema presents the “Hero” series, featuring screenings of both Princess Mononoke and Aliens this week, in celebration of International Women’s Month and honoring women in comic book and science fiction genres for their iconic performances. “From the underbelly of 1970s Los Angeles all the way into the future and beyond, these are the women who represent what it means to be powerful,” they say.

Through March 30, at Nitehawk Cinema.

Jean Michel Basquiat

Step into the new Brant Foundation’s Art Study Center, which spans four floors and a roof terrace, to view the space’s inaugural exhibition on Jean Michel Basquiat. Brant has collected Basquiat’s work since the 80s and hopes to reconnect the village to a seminal figure of it’s past, while the retrospective honors the contemporary artist and his work as a radical precursor to the internet age.

Through May 15, at The Brant Foundation.

Leikeli47 and Yung Baby Tate

You might’ve caught Leikeli47’s “Girl Blunt” on HBO’s Insecure, or seen her jazzy tiny desk concert on NPR, but you won’t want to miss the Brooklyn-based rapper’s live show this week. Sporting her signature ski mask, she’ll perform tracks of her newest album Acrylic. Atlanta’s Yung Baby Tate opens the show. (Hint: if you miss this show there’s another on April 2!)

On March 28, at Elsewhere.

Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers released her major label debut Heard It In A Past Life in January, and she’s been pretty much unstoppable ever since. The 24-year-old singer songwriter was discovered in an NYU classroom, when she stunned Pharrell Williams with her track “Alaska,” which turned into a viral hit. “I feel like my music weaves together folk and dance,” she told i-D. Definitely catch Maggie’s killer dance moves at Hammerstein Ballroom this Friday.

On March 29, at Hammerstein Ballroom.

Feminist Zinefest

The “biggest & most-feminist-themed zinefest” comes to Barnard this week, promising “a jumble of magic, creativity, witchy energy, and zines zines zines.” There will also be a number of helpful workshops from a POC zinemaker’s roundtable to a session on acupressure for stress relief. We’ve got your weekend reading covered, plus this event is totally free.

On March 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Barnard College.