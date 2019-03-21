12 women tell us how they see the future

What does it mean to be a woman who looks into the future? Knowing, seeing, and anticipating what's around the corner is tricky in a shifting cultural climate. It's not always easy to imagine what tomorrow will bring, and the future can often be a dangerous place. i-D brought together 12 creative women in Los Angeles to gaze into the crystal ball and tell us what they see. Spoiler: the future is infinite.

Tanya Melendez aka Lady Soulfly

@LadySoulfly



Tanya Melendez is a Boricua born and raised in Highland Park, Los Angeles. Melendez has a background in dance and fine art, and makes beautiful hair adornments. She is constantly raising awareness in her community and fighting for POC rights, raising money for causes, and being a strong and true activist.

What do you see in the future?

It’s the year 2520+ there has been a profound and apparent global shift. The dynamics on a social, economic, and political level have shifted. We are leading with a feminine energy. There is a balance and respect between human, animal, and plant life. We are in sync with the earth. We are back to living a communal way of life. The Western Empire is no longer. The 1 percent have fled planet Earth and are now living on Mars. Monsanto and all its genetically modified crops have all been wiped out. Self-sustainably is the new way of life. Horticulture gardens and mini forests replace parking lots. Gas is no longer necessary. Big Pharma has no place in this world. We are all reconnected to Mother Earth and listening closely to her guidance and teachings with respect. Indigenous tribes now take the lead, rightfully so.

How do you see into the future?

I’ve always had dreams that came with messages either for myself or close friends and family. This has always been since I was very young. Dreaming is a gift that most of the women in my family have and were born with. I feel like my art also informs me of what shifts need to happen personally or socially and then little by little they start to shift. Another clear and direct way I gain insight into the future is through traditional African divination. This practice is called IFA. This is a tradition I grew up with. This spiritual practice has been in my family for generations. I have elders and tools that help inform and navigate me in this world.

What is in your immediate future?

I can’t speak about any of those things right now. If I do speak about them then they won’t happen. My personal dreams and goals are for me and my spirit only. Not even my family know.

All clothing No Sesso.

Erin Christovale

@ErinZulie

Erin Christovale is a Los Angeles-based curator and programmer who currently works as an assistant curator at the Hammer Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles. She also leads Black Radical Imagination, an experimental film program she co-founded with Amir George. Christovale is best known for her work on identity, race, and historical legacy. Prior to her appointment at the Hammer Museum, Christovale worked as a curator at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery.

What do you see in the future?

I asked my grandmother, Eva Mae, and she said "many blessings."

How do you see into the future?

With the help of the indigenous plants of Los Angeles. I feel most visionary when I am at the peak of a tall hill, surrounded by nature, and overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

What is in your immediate future?

I recently curated a project of the work of artist Jamilah Sabur at the Hammer Museum that is on view until May 5. It’s a five channel video installation about her relationship to the Caribbean through post-colonial theory, metaphysics, and the study of oceanography.

Suit Helmut Lang, cape Rita Vinieris, shoes vintage.

Jazmin Garcia

@BuffaloTearz

Jazmin Garcia is a director based in Los Angeles / CDMX. Her documentaries and music videos explore themes of immigration and cultural assimilation, using family histories and her own experience as a second-generation Mexican-Guatemalan-American, to weave intimate stories of trauma, magic, amor, and the preservation of hope.

What do you see in the future?

It is the year 3018 and Mother Nature has taken her rightful role as the dominant presence on Earth. She wiped out most of humanity 500 years prior. Los Angeles is unrecognizable with flora having taken over the landscapes. There are ruins of cityscapes covered in vines and plant life growing through the rubble of cement that once used to be freeways. Wild flowers cover the hills, dispersed throughout the landscape. They have evolved to carry poisonous gases, so the few humans left must observe their beauty from afar, not so much out of fear, but out of respect. People are no longer motivated by their fears, but by love for the planet and for each other. Borders are a concept long forgotten, and humans still preserve the various languages from their ancestors. Music is still considered one of the most valuable expressions of freedom and spirituality is practiced mainly through various dance rituals dedicated to water and the moon.

How do you see into the future?

The future, much like the past, must be a dangerous place to visit. When the future is feeling uncertain my organ of divination is my stomach. I think of all the folks who are fighting for the right to self-determination, freedom, the ability to be themselves, and my stomach twists in cramps at the thought that the past just keeps accumulating atrocities. Considering history has a tendency to repeat itself, I cramp up at the thought of the things humanity has yet to experience.

I often feel hopeful about the future when I think about the possibility of being a grandmother. In this case, my organ of divination is my heart.

I would like to skip motherhood, and be an abuela who can show her grandchildren how to contribute to the betterment of society in some way. I wonder what kind of woman I’ll be then? I hope one who is fulfilled with her life, not measured by any material value, but by the experiences and people I’ve met along the way.

What is in your immediate future?

My immediate future includes developing film projects where I tell the histories of my parents. I would like to spend more time in Mexico, thinking about my mother’s life there and what led her to immigrate to Los Angeles. I see my immediate future a place for more creative collaborations with inspiring womxn and this gives me hope. I would also like it to include letting go of some of the things I hold onto from the past, that sometimes don’t allow me to move forward.

Earrings Banana Papaya, top POCHE, bottoms PHLEMUNS, shoes vintage.

Ilana Kozlov

@IlanaKozlov

Ilana Kozlov is a student of magic philosophies, she alchemizes the intuitive wisdom of her higher powers into poetry, cooking, performance art, nurture, and accountability work.

What do you see in the future?

Time is strange. Timelines are safe — they position memories in the past and ambitions in the future; the concept of the future is antipodal to forthcoming time, we will have no use for it, as it is mechanically oppressive. I could say things like: maybe some precious animals are extinct, and we have new sources of protein. Maybe we coexist with complex AI’s and a few wars have gone and passed. But this is a dull undertaking, and a bit too practical. In the simplest way, there will be a revolutionary integration between the spirit, mind, and body. The vibration of planet Earth is shifting, and with it will come chaos and gifts. Past, present, and future will blend and we will integrate in ways we didn’t know were possible. The palpable traumas of the past are here always. Our memories are functions of the present moment. History is never to be remembered, but to be lived out. Our ancestors are here.

How do you see into the future?

Our physical bodies are maps of the conscious experience. Everything we experience is stored here, and accessing it is a whole discipline. The “inability” to access the future is just a technical impasse. There are many things a person can do to break this up and experience a five-dimensional perception of time. Yoga is a practice that creates this opening. I like to specifically focus on different parts of the body, like the ribcage or the hips to create moments for the “past” to breath and soften. The more we consciously cinch the present to the past the more of the future we see. This requires a lot of work. It’s painful! In order to transcend the physical plane we must put our bodies through immense work. Isn’t that funny?

I read astrological charts, and here there is a bit of work with the future. But the future is nonlinear, like the shape of the earth or a womb. The “prophecies” that come leave just as quickly.

What is in your immediate future?

Accountability, the gift of guidance, due leadership, limitless expression, and sex!!! I am a poet and a performer forever. I am a better person. I am an aid and a learner. My guides are strong and I listen. History is strong — people are less comatose and the good ancestors incite the revolution with our help.

Bodysuit Maria F. Nava, pants Sav Noir, hat POCHE, shoes vintage.

Erica Chidi Cohen

@EricaChidiCohen

What do you see in the future?

It's the year 2119. Periods are celebrated, and the mechanisms of the menstrual cycle are comfortably discussed in all communities and the workplace, regardless of how one identifies. Healthcare is free and LGBTQIA and POC informed. Prophylactic and low intervention medicine is the norm. We listen to female-identifying people and they have assumed their rightful place at forefront of creativity, politics, finance, and sciences and medicine.

How do you see into the future?

My intuiting powers lie in my throat and stomach. When I encounter any stimulus that causes dissonance, I always notice myself swallow or my stomach lurch or tighten. When I encounter any stimulus that resonates, I find myself able to speak with ease and there is zero constriction in my stomach.

What is in your immediate future?

My intention is to expand LOOM's reach and bring community, inclusive health education, and products to help improve their health goals to as many people as possible through the use of conscious capitalism. The for-profit framework can have altruistic outcomes if you build a company focused on helping people advocate for their wellbeing.

Top and bottoms Desiree Klein.

Natalie Fält

@nataliefalt

Natalie Fält is a director and filmmaker based in Los Angeles. She hosts film screenings and events with her organization Women & Film and is also co-founder of FFFEST, a 3-day screening and talk series with females in the industry.



What do you see in the future?

It’s the year 3000. Womxn have graciously expanded their knowledge unto planet Earth having been hindered from doing so for centuries. We no longer accept “money” as currency, opting instead to deem “empathy, love, and compassion "as some of the accepted forms of “payment." We have acknowledged all the gracious gifts the earth has given us and all that we have so greedily taken from her. If this all sounds “cheesy” to you, you are still a being of the past.

How do you see into the future?

Having been a person that largely lives in the “now,” I have always somewhat feared the future. I can control what’s happening now, but the future is uncertain. There’s this feeling that comes when you’re fully immersed in your work and you forget all that’s happening around you. This sense of bliss to me is what seeing into the future looks like. It is raw creative and inspired energy. I often feel like my work is best is when the work “finds itself,” things seem to happen almost fatefully. If imagination is knowledge, this knowledge for me comes from my desire to create beautiful and moving imagery. I largely draw from the past, past art, past films, past lives, past trauma, etc. and together they inspire the images of the future. It is a way for us all to find something in each other we can relate to or learn from.

What is in your immediate future?

Right now I’m working on writing a feature film that’s about destroying yourself for your work. The depths we go to as creatives and "artists” and the amount of ourselves we give and lose in the process of creation. What is the limit to what’s acceptable? Should there be a limit? I’m exploring whether psychological self-destruction is necessary for total transformation to occur — specifically in the actor/director dynamic.

Top POCHE, suit HALIFAX IS ANGRY, shoes vintage.

El Sancha

@El_Sancha



El Sancha is a singer-songwriter known for her explosive, visceral and emotional live performances. Her name is derived from the Spanish word ‘sancha’ which translates to ‘mistress,’ and is also a reference to the title of ‘San’ given to male saints in the catholic tradition.



What do you see in the future?

It’s the year 3000, Earth can no longer accommodate so much human life or electronic technology, so we are forced to live in community structures near water and resources without our electronic companions. I imagine our queer communities collaborating on everyday life treasures and adventures without having to worry about currency exchanges. Where creating art and music is an everyday ritual, not a service or a transaction.

How do you see into the future?

I’m constantly seeing into the future with every breath that I take. I get more vibrant visions as I exert more pronounced air releases through simple sighs, singing, high pitch belts, or guttural screams. My entire body is a vessel for spirits of the past and future. The distinct vibrations created when I make sounds with my body invite different personalities to come to life through me.

What is in your immediate future?

I recently opened the Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles with 13 brand new songs that soundtracked my own telenovela. I’m about to record this music at their studios and release the music shortly after. My dream is to take this telenovela on tour and create music videos for every track. I have recurring dreams of owning my own house, mostly in Mexico, and having my friends over to help with projects or to simply converge and have meals together.

Dress TIERMARQ.

Samantha Blake Goodman

@SamanthaBlakeGoodman



Samantha Blake Goodman is an interdisciplinary choreographer and curator. She is the founder of MAPS (Movement Arts Performance Space) dedicated to cultivating the contemporary and traditional arts of the Afro-Latinx and Caribbean diaspora in Los Angeles. Her choreographic work has been shown at the Getty Museum, ICA LA, Navel, Trapos Sucios (Mexico City), REDCAT Theater, and Fowler Museum. Most recently, her film collaboration "Omi Toki - Water Is Worthy Of Praise,” with director Nery Madrid, was featured on MOCA’s online screen program.

What do you see in the future?

Unsure of the year as we no longer comprehend the passing of time in numbers. We have chosen a return back to technology that is in direct communication with nature. Tides in conversation with the moon, our intuition and sense of navigation guided by the galaxies, our power source is the sun. The ocean has rejuvenated itself and runs over much of what was once colonized land. Many have passed on and transitioned into the next realm, the stars. New islands have emerged, new fruits grow in abundance. The river water is sweet and fresh to drink. We acknowledge and honor each other through the essence of our spirits, each unique in their strengths and desires to both love and create without limitation or entrapment in one sole form. Gender nor race are concepts that we understand, as our ancestors have reincarnated themselves in us time and time again. We embody them all, all of their energy.

How do you see into the future?

I have been having premonition dreams since high school. Visions of future arrive to me many times as visual messages, sometimes exact occurrences, sometimes blurry in the form of a sensation or feeling. When I think about the future, I am definitely influenced by those who have come before me and continue to inform my life. Sometimes this is a source of extreme anxiety for me and sometimes it is a beautiful and clear guided road free of interference.

What is in your immediate future?

It’s hard for me to think about my work within that time frame, so at the moment I am happy to share some of my motivations and hopes for MAPS (Movement Arts Performance Space), an ongoing project I created to grow community through cultivating the contemporary and traditional arts of the Afro Latinx and Caribbean Diasporas in Los Angeles. Initially, this project grew out of my desire to bring into conversation the many different worlds both in LA and abroad that I maneuvered through, which always seemed so separate, as well as to create new opportunities for diasporic stories and experiences to be shared, honored, and understood.

Growing up in LA with mixed Jewish and Puerto Rican-Hawaiian heritage, I have had to do a lot of deep unraveling to make sense of this experience. As a young adult I never really had anyone to process this with outside of my own family because there was no Puerto Rican community in the city, so the Jewish side of my family was dominant to my formation of my cultural identity. Long story short, my best way to make sense of this all has continuously been through dance, music, film, photographs, and interviews and somewhere down the line inspired me to create MAPS. MAPS is about exchange and collaboration. Currently my main hope for this project is to continue to create hybrid arts programing both inside of Los Angeles and beyond that puts the varying and unique diasporic experiences in conversation with each other.

Top No Sesso, bottoms: PHLEMUNS shoes Kenzo.

Amelian Kashiro

@AmelianKashiro

Amelian Kashiro Hamilton is a wardrobe stylist, creative director, artist, and writer born and raised in Anchorage Alaska with roots in Oakland, Vegas, and LA. Amelian founded Sisters With Invoices in 2018 after experiencing challenges behind the scenes as a freelance wardrobe stylist and from being exploited as a model with her image being used in a global campaign without her consent. SWI is a organization that currently functions as a pop-up safe space that gives creative marginalized, queer, and trans POC resources and tools to navigate through the toxicity of set life through a human first money second perspective.

What do you see in the future?

Oppressed people of this earth are now acknowledged, respected, healed. The Neue Black Renaissance, seeds of struggle and survival finally able to bloom. The male has atoned, fearful of womxn, fearful of the monster that lay beneath their once repressed soul structure. All men can breathe, exist, carry on without social constructs. World leaders are now femme prophets. Patriarchy has fallen and is in shame of its ways, deeply regretful of the destruction. Whiteness destroyed, imperialism burned, capitalism a shame on the legacy of humanity. History is now Herstory, the people have burned the scripts of the world written by oppressors that have raped, pillaged, and destroyed the feminine spirit for centuries, erased “scripts” written by those that have enslaved the true pillars of planet.

How do you see into the future?

I feel, I listen. I tap into my six senses and when things are off it means one needs realignment. My heart allows me to feel you, feel your heart because I know you can feel mine. I can feel a bad heart, I can feel the misaligned beat of a rotten heart. My mind works as an implement of function, but my heart is the engine of my soul. I relax, when I relax my body I can feel you. I follow where God takes me, she energetically pulls me in her forcefield using humanity as her string. When my stomach feels it’s instinctual, survival based. You feel me, you feel others around you and you know it. It’s the denial of such, the running away from the power that’s an ignorance of the spirit. In the future we will not be spiritually or emotionally ignorant.

What is in your immediate future?

My dream is to grow my organization Sisters With Invoices into a well-oiled revolutionary machine able to reimagine and reprogram the people to fight capitalism by being very good at being capitalists. We are an ecosystem. I dream we all stop being ignorant with our dollars. The revolution is how we spend our dollar. I dream of a day black folks stop spending and blowing it all to feel up to par with whiteness and I dream of a day where white-minded people realize they are worth more than their “things.” We are all prisoners to capitalism and you don’t have to be in chains or shackles to be enslaved by a dollar.

Top vintage, dress JETPACK hom(m)me, shoes vintage.

Alnea Farahbella

@ToitVolant



In 2017, Alnea opened up Nana Atelier, a small service manufacturer in the middle of the pinata district in downtown Los Angeles. Nana Atelier prides itself in fair wages, healthy working environment, and making an effort to utilize fabrics at its potential to minimize waste and be kind to the planet. She is one of the first to start the revolution of changing the standard of manufacturing in Los Angeles and with the help of the city starting the conversation of a better, cleaner, and just practice.

What do you see in the future?

It’s the year 2100, on a devastated earth, tech-citadels of wealthy people are lade siege to by hordes of climate and economic refugees.

How do you see into the future?

Passion and rebellion. My eyes are my mode of divination. My mind, my travels, my experiences are my medium, sources for forming my rebellion.

What is in your immediate future?

Nana Atelier, Toit Volant, Tigre et Tigre, collaborations with individuals we respect and admire, providing a startup platform for designers that are passionate and motivated. Continue to create healthy practices and healthy caring working environment for my team. To fight for those that do not have a voice, to demand better treatment for each other professionally and personally. To provide opportunities, to empower those that haven’t encountered the opportunity to help them excel. To keep fighting for intentions and meaning.

Earrings Banana Papaya, Top and Bottom EQUIHUA, Jacket and Dress: No Sesso.



Mandy Harris Williams

@IdealBlackFemale

Mandy Harris Williams is an artist, writer, theorist, and educator. She is the founder of #Brownupyourfeed, which takes a critical approach to algorithmic bias online. Her work provides strategies to counteract the consumption of racist, sexist, and heteronormative content on social media.

What do you see in your future?

It's the year 2040 and I'm in the 10th year of hosting my television program, Mandy, which is like Oprah, but more critical and sexual and musical. Like Oprah, Wayne Brady, Jenny McCarthy and James Baldwin had a commune and made babies and those babies made a baby. I'm rich as helI but I give most of it away...BET is now airing fewer commercials. Michelle Obama is president. La' Shaunae Steward is the most popular supermodel in the world. Octavia Butler's Xenogenesis series has surpassed the Bible in popularity and position. Most diseases are cured, the scientists behind these cures have been handsomely rewarded, and the Sacklers are hiding in the Bahamas in shame.

How do you see into the future?

Black feminine creativity has been the origin point for most of what we consider stylish or cool today. I trust it deeply as an endless source for creation and future making. It can never be diminished no matter how frequently it is co-opted or warped. I see into the future by dismantling mistruths about black women's power in history, dismantling what those mistruths have done to me, and creating in my most authentic form.

What is in your immediate future?

I want to tour with my #BrownUpYourFeed lecture series and see all parts of the world. Doing this gives me hope when I see the pockets of people who are having these discussions in fully unexpected regions. I'm rich, and loved, attended to, and respected. It's coming very soon although I sometimes feel materially inconvenienced and as a result somewhat impatient.

Top: BCALLA, Jacket PHLEMUNS, Pants JETPACK hom(m)me.

Jazzi McGilbert



A rebel with a cause, Jazzi McGilbert lives in LA where she is a creative director at LOOM ( a modern space for reproductive education and owner of Reparations Club (a retail + community space curated by blackness = POC) She also consults, mentors, writes, and makes stuff for herself, others, and sometimes to share.

What do you see in the future?

In the year 2519 we will all return to stardust. It's over for planet Earth. But I have fond memories of the year 2025, when I watched a press conference after President Ocasio-Cortez's denial of clemency for Donald Trump. In the truest twist of irony, black Americans finally received reparations from the US government, just weeks before the whole stardust thing took place. It was good while it lasted, but trust me the afterlife is way better.

How do you see into the future?

I don't see into the future, so much as I feel it. It's not a superpower; if you listen more than you talk, and follow your primal, ancestral spidey-sense, you'll start to "see" it too.



What is in your immediate future?

This spring I'll be opening Reparations Club, a unique new retail and community space in Los Angeles that is curated by blackness, people of color, and a few good allies! 95 percent of our stock—books! music! comics! fashion! beauty! home goods!—is made by POC-owned brands and artists of color. I'm trying to keep that dollar in the black community a little longer than six hours. I had a dream we sold out of stock on opening day.



I'm also co-owner and creative director of LOOM, an incredible space for reproductive education in LA (and soon-to-be on the internet). We're a group of badass women changing how people learn about their bodies, from periods to orgasms, to mommy & me classes.

My other baby is The Contrary, a beauty newsletter for black folks or anyone who wants to understand beauty culture and products through the lens of brown skin. These days I've been #teamnosleep, but I'm really just out here trying to dismantle the status quo! The revolution will be black and brown as fuck.

All clothing No Sesso.

Credits

Photography Bethany Vargas. Creative Direction and Styling Keyla Marquez. Hair Tiago Goya and Erik Jon. Makeup Celina Rodriguez. Art Direction Symrin Chawla. Production Design Gabbie Bautista. Production Eva Sealove. Photography Assistance Sydney Krantz. Styling Assistance Sophia Phillips, Taylor Olson and Andjelina Belcastro. Hair assistance Sarah Sutton. Makeup Assistance Morgan Andersen. Art Production Assistance Brinda Iyer, Akua Carson & Rhyan Santos. Production Assistant Gina Dell'Amico.