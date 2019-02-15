Photography @mitchell_sams
our new york autumn/winter 19 round-up: everything you need to know
In this episode of the i-D podcast, we talk all things New York. We hear from US Editorial Director Jack Sunnucks on the latest collections. And we introduce our daily LFW podcast– one that will see us broadcasting an episode a day live from the shows.
Feb 15 2019, 4:16pm
Fash-ON Fash-OFF is an indispensable podcast of fashion, style and ideas from i-D. Featuring all the latest trends, chit-chat and surprises galore, direct from London. Listen and subscribe below now.
