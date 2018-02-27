gap’s new campaign praised for featuring a breastfeeding mother

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Boobs have a big place in the advertising world. They always have. But usually boobs in advertising are there because sex sells, as objects of desire rather than something natural or nurturing. Maybe that’s why Gap’s new campaign, which casually features a breastfeeding mother, feels like such a groundbreaking departure from the norm, and why people love it so much.

To launch its new collection of comfortable basics, Gap’s campaign ‘Love by GapBody’ launched this month, with a series of ads showing women relaxing at home, playing with their dogs, breastfeeding their babies, and generally just relaxing in comfortable basics (it’s an ad campaign which makes a lot of sense).

In a post on Instagram two photos show a toddler breastfeeding with his mom, which has been praised for normalizing breastfeeding, particularly for older children.

Support has poured in for the ad, with one user commenting “I am so happy to shop at a store that supports breastfeeding!” Another wrote: “As a breastfeeding mother, I applaud you guys.”

Gap isn’t the first company to feature breastfeeding mothers in their campaigns, but it’s one of the first to receive such a positive reaction to it. Just last year Dove were forced to pull an campaign asking people what they thought of breastfeeding after a deluge of consumer complaints about the image they used (of a baby breastfeeding…). If Gap’s understated Instagram post proves that we’re moving in the right direction, where boobs can be more than just sex objects, then that can only be a positive thing.