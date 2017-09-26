incredible artwork inspired by studio ghibli characters

Hayao Miyazaki's anime films belong in a museum. (His beloved animation house, Studio Ghibli, does already have its own museum in Tokyo, but we're thinking more along the lines of MoMA or The Met.) In classics like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away, the Japanese director mixes Van Gogh-esque backdrops and Seussical characters to create poignant, otherworldly tales. His endearing, ethereal style has long made fans out of fellow moviemakers (from Guillermo del Toro to the team at Pixar). Now, a new exhibition is highlighting the effect Miyazaki has had on visual artists. A Miyazaki tribute art show will go on display in New York this week, featuring an oil canvas painting of Princess Mononoke and embroidered lotus flowers from The Tale of Princess Kaguya.

Courtesy of Spoke Art Gallery. Charles Santoso, "Totoro"

The exhibition will be on view from September 29 to October 1 at Spoke Art Gallery on the Lower East Side, following a premiere at the gallery's San Francisco location in January. Spotlighting over 100 international artists, the exhibition includes work ranging from pencil drawings to sculptures. There is great alternative poster for Spirited Away, imagining it as a Western film, and tatted-up versions of various Ghibli characters.

There will be an opportunity to make friends with other Miyazaki diehards, too. An opening reception, where Studio Ghibli-themed costumes are highly encouraged, will be held on September 29 from 6-8pm. Hey, it'll be a great moment to break out that Totoro onesie.

spokeart.com

The Hayao Miyazaki Art Show will take place at Spoke Art on 292 Rivington St., New York, NY from September 29 to October 1.

Courtesy of Spoke Art Gallery. Adam Caldwell, "San"

Courtesy of Spoke Art Gallery. Lauren YS, "Miyazaki Bad Girls Club"

Courtesy of Spoke Art Gallery. Marni Manning, "Gluttony"

Courtesy of Spoke Art Gallery. Harry Michalakeas, "The Earth Doesn't Belong to Man, Man Belongs to the Earth"

Courtesy of Spoke Art Gallery. Allison Reimold, "An Offering"

Courtesy of Spoke Art Gallery. Sarah Joncas, "Princess Mononoke"