lana lives in a utopian future in the new video for 'white mustang'

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Like her 2015 video for "High By The Beach", the "White Mustang" video for Lana's new-ish Lust For Life record opens by panning over to an impressive house in the hills. Except this time, we're pretty sure she's left Hollywood for a futuristic utopian city in which she lives with a music producer boyfriend who works from a minimalist but high-tech home studio that dreams are made of. He's got long hair, so we know Lana's into him, but he's wearing a leather jacket, so, as she rightly sings, he must be a wild mustang and there's no way she's changing him. "Fuck this," she thinks, and steals his ride for a nighttime drive to the sexy sounds of South America.

