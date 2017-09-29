a film is being made about feminist icon gloria steinem

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Gloria Steinem's autobiography, My Life on the Road, released in 2015, is a seriously uplifting and galvanizing must-read for feminists — and that should be everyone really. So it's brilliant news that the autobiography is set to be transformed into a film biopic by Julie Taymor, the director behind the truly wonderful 2002 Frida Kahlo biopic, Frida. The film will focus on Gloria's development from "reluctant spokesperson to a beacon of positive change," in the form of a coming-of-age story.

"I can't imagine anyone more magical than Julie Taymor — or more understanding than [Producer] Lynn Hendee and [Scriptwriter] Sarah Ruhl," Gloria told Deadline. "So now that we are on this journey together, I hope and believe the result will encourage many more travelers — especially women in all our diverse realities — to tell our own stories."

Director Julie Taymor said, "When I read the book, it demanded that it be a film. It's so vividly cinematic, with entertaining and complex characters and, like Gloria herself, also witty and provocative".

As Gloria writes in My Life on the Road, "You should write about take-no-shit women like me. Girls need to know they can break the rules". Or make films about them. We can't wait.