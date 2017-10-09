the new 'x-files' trailer features even more aliens and sexual tension

Just as Stranger Things pandemonium is beginning to reach a fever pitch, with the pre-teen cast appearing everywhere from 8-bit video games to the latest Louis Vuitton t-shirts, the original sci-fi alien thriller The X-Files is back to remind us that Area 51 was the original Upside Down.

During a panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday, fans were treated to a first look at the trailer for season 11, which will debut on Fox early next year. This comes on the heels of the show's revival in January of 2016, after almost 15 years off the air, with a six-episode arc featuring Scully and Mulder reuniting to investigate a spate of conspiracy theories and alien abductions.

The new trailer picks up just as "civilization is in its final stages," dragging this dynamic duo into an all-new case that includes an array of aliens, some tense jogging through graveyards, the Cigarette Smoking Man, and a whole lot of unspoken sexual tension, of course. While the show's creator Chris Carter said during the panel that the FBI partners will "get kissin' close" over the course of these ten new episodes, don't get your hopes up for a Scully and Mulder wedding just yet, as he added, "[They] are still professional partners; they're not romantic partners. But we do explore that relationship in interesting ways, so hang in there."

The cast also teased that fans can expect an entire episode devoted to Assistant Director Skinner's backstory and more screen time for Scully and Mulder's son William. But this season also might leave you with more questions than when you began, with Carter suggesting that it ends on a major cliffhanger. David Duchovny even quipped, "Knowing the way Chris likes to name characters, I'm surprised he hasn't had a character named Cliff Hanger."

If the amount of eerie whispers, ominous one-liners, and peaking through partially opened blinds over the course of this two-minute trailer are any indication, we're in for one seriously suspenseful season.