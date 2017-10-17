carrie fisher sent a movie exec a cow’s tongue after he sexually harassed her friend

Image via Flickr

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

In the wake of seemingly endless stories of sexual harassment, assault, and systemic misogyny in the film industry, there is only one silver lining: the stories of women who have been targeted fighting back, naming their victims, and warning others against them. Now the late Carrie Fisher has become one of those stories, thanks to her friend and writer Heather Ross.

In a recent radio interview Heather revealed that she'd been harassed and assaulted by a Hollywood producer who picked her up for a business dinner, but afterwards pushed her against his car seat and held her down. The writer had reached out to the unnamed producer with hopes of becoming part of his next project. She said: "I felt safe, thinking I'm overweight, I'm not attractive to these people, I'm not looking to become an actress." After managing to escape the encounter, Heather shared her story with Carrie, who decided to take action.

Heather explained: "About two weeks later Carrie sent me a message online and she said 'I just saw [the producer] at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow."

With serious Godfather-levels of mafioso theatricality, Carrie went on to reveal what was inside: "It was a cow tongue from Jerry's Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, 'If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!'"

