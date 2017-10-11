cara delevingne describes "terrifying" hotel room encounter with harvey weinstein

Photography Getty Images/Neil Mockford

Cara Delevingne is the latest actress to come forward with claims that Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her.

The model and actress shared a statement on Instagram today claiming that Weinstein called her at the beginning of her acting career and told her that "if I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it in Hollywood." Delevingne then shared how a year or two later she met with Weinstein at a Hollywood hotel, where he invited her up to his room and tried to initiate a sexual encounter with her and another woman he had waiting there. Delevigne described the ordeal as "terrifying."

Weinstein has yet to respond to these new allegations brought by Delevigne but in a statement made to The New Yorker yesterday a representative said that he denies the existing charges of non-consensual sex.

Here's Cara's statement in full:

"When I first started to work as an actress I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very off and uncomfortable call… I answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that if I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing... I thought it would make the situation better... more professional... like an audition... I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear. I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth. I am relieved to be able to share this... I actually feel better and I'm proud of the women who are brave enough to speak... this isn't easy but there are strength in our numbers. As I said, this is only the beginning. In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it. This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem."

